  Sunday, August 2, 2020

Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets is moving into hospital

Discussion in 'COVID-19 Coronavirus' started by PakSword, Aug 2, 2020 at 4:54 PM.

    PakSword

    PakSword MODERATOR

    Union home minister Amit Shah has tested positive for coronavirus, the minister tweeted on Sunday afternoon. He said he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.

    “On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” tweeted Shah.

    The home minister also requested those who had come in his contact to isolate themselves and get tested.

    On July 24, the BJP’s newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs from Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba, called on the minister.

    On July 21, the minister received a delegation of the National Backward Classes Commission (NCBC) under the under the leadership of Bhagwan Lal Sahni.

    In May, there was a lot of buzz around Shah’s health, at the time the minister took to Twitter to dispel rumours, adding he has been preoccupied with his work and has no ill feelings for those who have been spreading such misinformation.
     
    Musings

    Musings FULL MEMBER

    fitpOsitive

    fitpOsitive SENIOR MEMBER

    May the virus be victorious.
     
    terry5

    terry5 SENIOR MEMBER

    Indian news :

    breaking exclusive news

    Biological warfare
    Pakistan sponsored Muslim passes on covid19 to amit shah

    modi missing ?????

    :lol:
     
    Areesh

    Areesh ELITE MEMBER

    Feeling sad for Covid-19

    Kis lanati main ghus gaya hai
     
    Feng Leng

    Feng Leng SENIOR MEMBER

    He probably spread it to Modi too!
     
    masterchief_mirza

    masterchief_mirza SENIOR MEMBER

    Challo jee, isolation of Pakistan is now complete for Shah sahib.
     
