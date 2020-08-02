Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, tweets is moving into hospital

Union home minister Amit Shah has tested positive for coronavirus, the minister tweeted on Sunday afternoon. He said he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. “On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” tweeted Shah. The home minister also requested those who had come in his contact to isolate themselves and get tested. On July 24, the BJP’s newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs from Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba, called on the minister. On July 21, the minister received a delegation of the National Backward Classes Commission (NCBC) under the under the leadership of Bhagwan Lal Sahni. In May, there was a lot of buzz around Shah’s health, at the time the minister took to Twitter to dispel rumours, adding he has been preoccupied with his work and has no ill feelings for those who have been spreading such misinformation.