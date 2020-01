Bru people will be no longer refugees in their own country, historic agreement signed to permanently settle them in Tripura

All sections of the Mizo society took part in this ethnic violence



Burning of Bru houses, destruction of properties, looting their crops, domesticated animals & animal farms, raping their ladies/girls became common occurrences in Bru villages



Church played its hand silently







Source - The #PhD thesis to understand the #Bru atrocity committed by Christians of Mizoram under support by the Church in 1997



