Amit Shah: If BJP wins West Bengal, not even a bird will enter from Bangladesh

Published at 01:20 pm February 12th, 2021

File photo: Home Minister Amit Shah gestures as he arrives at the Parliament House in New Delhi on December 10, 2019AFPHe said the drive for change is for ending infiltration, for ending violence and building ‘Sonar Bangla’BJP chief Amit Shah has yet again made anti-immigration rhetoric aimed at Bangladesh.“This Parivartan Yatra [drive for change] is not for changing a CM [chief minister], MLA [member of legislative assembly] or minister. It is for ending infiltration, it is for ending violence and building ‘Sonar Bangla.’ It’s for the transformation of [West] Bengal.” The Indian Express quoted BJP President Amit Shah as saying.He made the statements during two public meetings in Kochbihar and Thakurnagar in West Bengal on Thursday.He also said: “You vote the BJP to power in [West] Bengal. Leave alone illegal immigrants, not even a bird from across the border will be allowed to enter the state.”Similar political rhetoric came from the BJP leader back in 2016, ahead of Assam Assembly elections.However, the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, claims that the infiltration was supported during their rule, which the central government says is completely baseless.Many political observers also think that the BJP is trying to bring forth the communal agenda behind the so-called infiltration issue.Citizenship Amendment ActAmit Shah also said that the process of granting citizenship to refugees under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will begin once the Covid-19 vaccination drive ends.“The Narendra Modi government had promised in 2018 that it will bring in a new citizenship law for the refugees. We kept the promise after the BJP was voted to power in 2019 and brought in the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, it could not be implemented as the country was hit by the pandemic in 2020,” Shah said.“As the CAA implementation was delayed, Mamata Didi started saying that we made a false promise. She started opposing the CAA and said she will never allow it,” he said, referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.He added: “But the BJP always fulfils the promises it makes. As soon as the Covid-19 situation improves and the vaccination drive ends, the process of granting citizenship under CAA will begin.”“I want to assure the minority community of this country that the CAA will not impact their citizenship status. The CAA has been brought in to grant citizenship to refugees and not to take away citizenship from anyone. The opposition are misleading the people regarding the CAA,” said Shah.