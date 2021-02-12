What's new

Amit Shah: If BJP wins West Bengal, not even a bird will enter from Bangladesh

Tribune Desk
  • Published at 01:20 pm February 12th, 2021
Amit Shah

File photo: Home Minister Amit Shah gestures as he arrives at the Parliament House in New Delhi on December 10, 2019AFP

He said the drive for change is for ending infiltration, for ending violence and building ‘Sonar Bangla’

BJP chief Amit Shah has yet again made anti-immigration rhetoric aimed at Bangladesh.
“This Parivartan Yatra [drive for change] is not for changing a CM [chief minister], MLA [member of legislative assembly] or minister. It is for ending infiltration, it is for ending violence and building ‘Sonar Bangla.’ It’s for the transformation of [West] Bengal.” The Indian Express quoted BJP President Amit Shah as saying.

He made the statements during two public meetings in Kochbihar and Thakurnagar in West Bengal on Thursday.


He also said: “You vote the BJP to power in [West] Bengal. Leave alone illegal immigrants, not even a bird from across the border will be allowed to enter the state.”

Similar political rhetoric came from the BJP leader back in 2016, ahead of Assam Assembly elections.

However, the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, claims that the infiltration was supported during their rule, which the central government says is completely baseless.

Many political observers also think that the BJP is trying to bring forth the communal agenda behind the so-called infiltration issue.

Citizenship Amendment Act

Amit Shah also said that the process of granting citizenship to refugees under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will begin once the Covid-19 vaccination drive ends.

“The Narendra Modi government had promised in 2018 that it will bring in a new citizenship law for the refugees. We kept the promise after the BJP was voted to power in 2019 and brought in the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, it could not be implemented as the country was hit by the pandemic in 2020,” Shah said.

“As the CAA implementation was delayed, Mamata Didi started saying that we made a false promise. She started opposing the CAA and said she will never allow it,” he said, referring to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He added: “But the BJP always fulfils the promises it makes. As soon as the Covid-19 situation improves and the vaccination drive ends, the process of granting citizenship under CAA will begin.”

“I want to assure the minority community of this country that the CAA will not impact their citizenship status. The CAA has been brought in to grant citizenship to refugees and not to take away citizenship from anyone. The opposition are misleading the people regarding the CAA,” said Shah.

The hindutvas will be let though and bangladesh should kick hindutvas out to ease burden on their population
 
Mamata will chant Jai Shri Ram before polls are over, says Amit Shah

TIMESOFINDIA.COM | Updated: Feb 12, 2021, 14:09 IST

TIMESOFINDIA.COMUnion home minister Amit Shah
NEW DELHI: Union home minister Amit Shah
on Thursday slammed Mamata Banerjee for opposing 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan and said the
West Bengal chief minister will chant it before the assembly elections are over in the state.

Addressing a rally before flagging off the fourth of the five 'Parivartan Yatras' planned by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the assembly polls, Amit Shah said "If 'Jai Shri Ram' is not chanted in India, will it be chanted in Pakistan? You [Mamata Banerjee] get angry over it because you want to appease a particular section of people for vote bank politics."

Amit Shah called Mamata Banerjee a "failed administrator" and said the the upcoming assembly elections in the state will be a contest between Narendra Modi's "development model" and the TMC's "destruction model".

"You vote the BJP to power in Bengal. Leave alone illegal immigrants, not even a bird from across the border will be allowed to enter the state," Shah said.

Yatra


Prevent BJP from coming to power, let Bengal live in peace: Mamata

CM Mamata Banerjee urged people not to allow the BJP to come to power in West Bengal and let the state live in peace. Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, claimed that her party will continue to rule the state.

"Let Bengal live in peace. The BJP should not be allowed to come to power in the state. I appeal to all to protect the honour of Bengal," she said at an event in Kolkata.

Yatra aimed at ending corruption patronised by 'Bua-Bhatija'

The BJP has been accusing Mamata and her nephew Abhishek, the Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour, of "institutionalising corruption".


The Union home minister said while the Modi government works for "jan kalyan" (public welfare), the Mamata Banerjee dispensation is bothered only about "bhatija kalyan" (nephew's welfare).


Yat


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1359804801672912902

BJP ready to take on TMC 'goons'

Amit Shah also spoke about the political killing of BJP workers and warned that the perpetrators will be thrown behind bars.

The Union minister said the BJP is ready to take on the "goons" of the ruling TMC.

"You think that we can get intimidated by the TMC goons? They cannot stall BJP's march to power. Once we are in power, each and every perpetrator of violence that led to the killing of BJP workers will be thrown behind bars," he asserted.

Parivartan Yatra not about changing CM but to build Sonar Bangla: Shah

While flagging off the Parivartan Yatra from Cooch Behar Amit Shah said that this initiative is not about changing chief minister Mamata Banerjee but to build 'Sonar Bangla'.

"We have started the 4th Parivartan Yatra today from Cooch Behar. TMC says that Bengal is running alright, why do we need Parivartan Yatra? This is not to change a minister or a minor change, this Yatra is to change the situation in Bengal," Shah said.


(With inputs from agencies)

