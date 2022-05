Amir sahib's marriage in trouble

She took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to announce the news.In her application, a copy of which is available with Images,In an exclusive interview with, Shah said, "he (Liaquat) was very cruel. He would lock me in the room for four days straight. He wouldn't give food to me on time and would keep me up all night long. I'm a child, I'm not even old enough. He would humiliate me. He would bring every single matter to me, be it the maids or even the media, anything he disliked, he would misbehave with me. He used to push me around and even threatened that he would shoot me. He even tried to strangle me."Shah told the media outlet that Liaquat abused her and at the time she felt like she was being punished. She likened the experience to having been in "hell" and said that if anyone from her family was harmed, Liaquat would be responsible.Liaquat took to Instagram and shared a video of Shah that he claimed is two days old in which she denied news of the divorce and asked people to leave them in peace if they couldn't wish them well.He requested journalists and the media to investigate Shah's appearance in order to judge if he could've harmed her in these three months.he wrote while requesting Shah to get a medical report to support her claims.A few weeks ago, Shah and Liaquat had denied rumours of a divorce by sharing a video of Shah addressing the rumours. The video has since been deleted.Liaquat, 49, and Shah, 18, got married in Feb this year. The news broke less than 24 hours after Syeda Tuba Anwar announced her divorce from Liaquat.RegardsPS: This is a very unfortunate development. Lets hope Amir sahib and his bride are able to sort out their differences amicably.