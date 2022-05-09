Amir sahib's marriage in trouble

SoulSpokesman
Politician and TV host Aamir Liaquat's third wife Syeda Dania Shah says she has approached a court for separation from former the PTI MNA. She took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to announce the news.
She said that details and proof, including documents, will be shared via the media.
In her application, a copy of which is available with Images, she accused Liaquat of forcing her to make adult videos to “send to people abroad” and locking her up for five days if she refused to do it. She also said he “forced her to appear before non-mehram men”. She also accused him of being impotent and consuming drugs.
In an exclusive interview with Dunya News, Shah said, "he (Liaquat) was very cruel. He would lock me in the room for four days straight. He wouldn't give food to me on time and would keep me up all night long. I'm a child, I'm not even old enough. He would humiliate me. He would bring every single matter to me, be it the maids or even the media, anything he disliked, he would misbehave with me. He used to push me around and even threatened that he would shoot me. He even tried to strangle me."
Shah told the media outlet that Liaquat abused her and at the time she felt like she was being punished. She likened the experience to having been in "hell" and said that if anyone from her family was harmed, Liaquat would be responsible.
Liaquat took to Instagram and shared a video of Shah that he claimed is two days old in which she denied news of the divorce and asked people to leave them in peace if they couldn't wish them well. Liaquat said if they hadn't contracted a nikah, he would've revealed the "truth" to the entire nation, which he claimed would shock everyone. He requested journalists and the media to investigate Shah's appearance in order to judge if he could've harmed her in these three months.
"I request to let me run some tests whether or not I consume alcohol. I've never consumed crystal methamphetamine (Ice). But now what I'm about to share is far worse and even more terrible, wait for it," he wrote while requesting Shah to get a medical report to support her claims.
A few weeks ago, Shah and Liaquat had denied rumours of a divorce by sharing a video of Shah addressing the rumours. The video has since been deleted.
Liaquat, 49, and Shah, 18, got married in Feb this year. The news broke less than 24 hours after Syeda Tuba Anwar announced her divorce from Liaquat.
Regards
PS: This is a very unfortunate development. Lets hope Amir sahib and his bride are able to sort out their differences amicably.
