Amir sahib's marriage in trouble

SoulSpokesman said: @karachidude86



Bicharay ko 1 raat 9 lakh ki pari



Lets not make fun of the couple. The gentleman is a well known preacher and the lady is a proper Syeda. I am sure there is no evil intent on part of either partner.



Regards Lets not make fun of the couple. The gentleman is a well known preacher and the lady is a proper Syeda. I am sure there is no evil intent on part of either partner.Regards Click to expand...

I agree we should not make fun but this Syeda and preacher thing is out of one understanding.1) The preacher is respected by his behaviors and ethics which Ammir Bhai lacks.2) His husband is saying she is not Syeda and you're saying she is proper Syeda. Aj kal kis ja Dil Chahta hai Syed Laga k beth jata hai.