Amir Qatar is halal now. When Qatri amirs were raided by unknown vigilantis of tilor than all media was busy portraying them evil who are feeding endangered tilors to eagles and even media reported of hearing loud sexual noises from inside their tents.



What's wrong with Imran Khan... don't they teach him how to behave while representing Pakistan!

Would he act in similar way,,, if he meet Iranian mulla or Queen of England? may be not!

Click to expand...