Amir fighting the number 1 pound for pound fighter in the world tomorrow Saturday 20th. For all his misgivings I rate this kid for taking on anyone and everyone. I think he has bitten off more than he can chew fighting the best fighter in the world out if any weight class but i wish him well.



1 thing Amir is never in a dull fight and always gives it his best.



Who are you picking?

