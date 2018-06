Amir Khan, Salman Iqbal bring ‘Super Boxing League’ to Pakistan

96 boxers - 10 male & 2 female in squad, 8 teams, 1 stage, 6 Week Extravaganza

vision of two-time world champion Amir Khan and promoted by the British business tycoon Bill Dosanjh is aptly named “Super Boxing League”.

eight teams owned by cricketing and showbiz celebrities locking horns for the title.

Pakhtoon Warriors

Multan Nawabs

Faisalabad Falcons

Karachi Cobras.

SBL gives fighters that opportunity and we will ensure these professional athletes get the recognition they deserve

he aims to provide the right training to potential boxers which will help in producing more professional world champions.

About the tournament

in association with Punjab Sports Board (PSB) & World Boxing Council (WBC)

transparent and successful inaugural

the Live telecast rights will go to the highest bidding broadcaster.

SBL has signed agreements with Fox Network for Asian markets, Tencent – QQ Penguin for China and with Sky Sports for New Zealand providing broadcasting outreach over 900 million homes in more than 50 countries.