Wasn’t he building a boxing club in layari?We are so happy bout him winning..Yet how have we treated those who actually played for Pak?Shah, Olympic winner... who was given a job as a sweeper ... had no boots or facilities when he won he medal.He was later invited by Japan as a trainer .. where he lives.His bio epic made me sick;A Baloch from Layari... grew up on the streets... won an Olympic medal.. humiliated by the govt and the country.—-Waseem Khan another Olympic medal winner suffers the same fate and has had threatened to leave Pak.