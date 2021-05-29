Amid worries about China's growing navy, the US Navy is only asking for 4 new combat ships next year

UKBengali said:



In fact I think the USN may win with half the above force. Just a single CSG of USN Navy(2 aircraft carriers, 8 Cruisers/Destroyers and 6-8 SSNs) can sink the whole of the PLAN in an open ocean battle in the Pacific.

War games suggest the US will lose fast if it confronts China

THE US KEEPS LOSING IN EVERY SIMULATED WAR-GAME AGAINST CHINA

You think? then what US navy is waiting for? come to fight near Taiwan strait and soon US navy will become something in the history.US made simulated naval confict with China near Taiwan strait, the result is that they lost every single one.