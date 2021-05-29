What's new

Amid worries about China's growing navy, the US Navy is only asking for 4 new combat ships next year

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,598
1
74,337
Country
China
Location
China
Amid worries about China's growing navy, the US Navy is only asking for 4 new combat ships next year
Ryan Pickrell
Fri, May 28, 2021, 5:06


  • The US Navy's fiscal year 2022 budget asks for just eight ships, only four of which are warships.
  • The new combat ships the Navy wants are two submarines, one destroyer, and a frigate.
  • The limited request comes amid growing concern within the military about the growing Chinese navy.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page.
The US Navy's newest budget request is asking for just eight ships, only four of which are combat vessels.

The Department of the Navy's fiscal year 2022 budget is $211.7 billion and focuses more on readiness than growing the fleet, even as the service calls attention to China's rapidly growing naval force. Shipbuilding procurement funding is down $700 million.

"Though the US still maintains far more tonnage than China, China's navy has more ships than the US Navy, and they are building ships at a much greater rate," the Navy said in an overview of its budget request.

The budget document further states that China has an overall battle force of 350 ships and submarines, including at least 130 major surface combatants. China is expected to field a third aircraft carrier as early as 2023.

The US Navy, by the end of fiscal year 2022, is projected to have a battle force of 296 ships.


The Navy's fiscal year 2022 request asks for two Block V Virginia-class fast-attack submarines, one Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, and one Constellation-class guided-missile frigate, a new class of warfighting vessel.

The proposal also includes a request for four support ships, including one John Lewis-class fleet oiler; two Navajo-class towing, salvage, and rescue ships; and one new ocean-surveillance ship.

The Navy made "the hard choice" with respect to what it could afford, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Budget Rear Adm. John Gumbleton said Friday afternoon.

He explained that the "hard choice" was "that the Navy chose to invest the cost of a destroyer in a blended mix of readiness, modernization, and capability for the future."

The admiral noted that the Navy's request puts the service's previous goal of 355 ships out of reach. "Eight ships a year is not going to get to 355," he said.

The latest request for eight vessels, down from a Trump administration plan that called for 12 vessels, is consistent with last year's request, which received pushback from Congress. Last year's budget was criticized because it only included six warships and two tug boats.

Not only is the Navy buying just a handful of new combat vessels in its latest budget request, but it also has plans to retire 15 vessels, including four littoral combat ships, two submarines, seven cruisers, one dock landing ship, and a tug.


The fiscal year 2022 request also shows a drop in aviation procurement funding from $19.5 billion to $16.5 billion, a reduction the Navy attributes to the end of procurement for the F/A-18 Super Hornets, P-8A Poseidons, VH-92A helicopters, and E-6B Mercury planes.

Altogether, the service is asking for just 107 aircraft, 37 less than last year. The proposal also says the Navy is cutting its planned procurement of weapons by $300 million, down to $4.2 billion.

Overall, procurement accounts have decreased by 5.7% as the Navy reallocates funds to operations and maintenance, military personnel, research and development, and infrastructure.

Some of these investment areas, maintenance in particular, have long been in desperate need of additional support and funding and have been detriments to the readiness of the US naval force.

news.yahoo.com

Amid worries about China's growing navy, the US Navy is only asking for 4 new combat ships next year

The latest budget request asks for just eight ships, only four of which are warships, as China continues to grow its naval fleet.
news.yahoo.com news.yahoo.com
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
17,472
7
21,166
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
What does it matter as currently the US has the following Navy(excluding SLBM submarines):


1. Aircraft Carriers

10 Nimitz and 1 Ford Class


2. Cruisers

22 Ticonderoga


3. Destroyers

67 Arleigh Burke Class
2 Zumwalt class



4. Submarines

28 Los Angeles Class
3 Seawolf Class
19 Virginia Class.



Just a single CSG of USN Navy(2 aircraft carriers, 8 Cruisers/Destroyers and 6-8 SSNs) can sink the whole of the PLAN in an open ocean battle in the Pacific.


In fact I think the USN may win with half the above force.:coffee:
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,598
1
74,337
Country
China
Location
China
UKBengali said:
Just a single CSG of USN Navy(2 aircraft carriers, 8 Cruisers/Destroyers and 6-8 SSNs) can sink the whole of the PLAN in an open ocean battle in the Pacific.

In fact I think the USN may win with half the above force.:coffee:
Click to expand...
You think? then what US navy is waiting for? come to fight near Taiwan strait and soon US navy will become something in the history.
US made simulated naval confict with China near Taiwan strait, the result is that they lost every single one.
War games suggest the US will lose fast if it confronts China
www.trtworld.com

War games suggest the US will lose fast if it confronts China

The US Air Force simulated a war game against China last autumn, and the results were unsettling for Washington.
www.trtworld.com www.trtworld.com

THE US KEEPS LOSING IN EVERY SIMULATED WAR-GAME AGAINST CHINA
austincountynewsonline.com

The US Keeps Losing In Every Simulated War-Game Against China

A special report, concludes that Taiwan “is becoming the most dangerous flash point in the world for a possible war” between the United States and China. In Senate testimony, the head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Adm. Phil Davidson, warned that he believes China might try and annex Taiwan “in...
austincountynewsonline.com austincountynewsonline.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 0, Guests: 5)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom