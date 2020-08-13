/ Register

  Thursday, August 13, 2020

Amid tensions with Turkey, Greece in joint manoeuvres with France

Discussion in 'Europe & Russia' started by Vergennes, Aug 13, 2020 at 4:39 PM.

  Aug 13, 2020 at 4:39 PM
    Vergennes

    PROFESSIONAL

    Messages:
    5,129
    Joined:
    Feb 25, 2014
    Ratings:
    +61 / 13,953 / -0
    Country:
    France
    Location:
    France
    The French military conducted training exercises with Greek forces off the southern island of Crete on Thursday, defence sources said, as tension persisted with Turkey over disputed waters in the eastern Mediterranean.

    Thursday's exercise was the first manifestation of French President Emmanuel Macron's commitment to temporarily reinforce his country's presence in the eastern Mediterranean. France has called on Turkey to halt oil and gas exploration in disputed waters.

    Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed the situation in the region with Macron by telephone on Wednesday.

    On Thursday, the French armed forces ministry said it was sending two Rafale fighter jets and the naval frigate 'Lafayette' to the eastern Mediterranean.

    The frigate and the jets had arrived in Crete earlier on Thursday and carried out joint manoeuvres with Greek forces, the Greek defence sources said.

    "Emmanuel Macron is a true friend of Greece and a fervent defender of European values and international law," Mitsotakis tweeted, in French, after the call with Macron.

    Tensions have simmered between NATO allies Greece and Turkey in recent days over overlapping claims to hydrocarbon resources in Mediterranean waters.

    A Turkish seismic vessel, the Oruc Reis, has been sailing between Crete and Cyprus since Monday, despatched by Ankara days after Greece signed a maritime deal with Egypt designating an exclusive economic zone between the two nations.

    Turkey says it plans to open up some of the area for potential hydrocarbon exploration, and a precursor to that is collecting seismic data it can process and sell to potential bidders. Both countries lay claim to the area.

    https://www.ekathimerini.com/255813...turkey-greece-in-joint-manoeuvres-with-france
     
  Aug 13, 2020 at 4:41 PM
    Vergennes

    Vergennes PROFESSIONAL

    Messages:
    5,129
    Joined:
    Feb 25, 2014
    Ratings:
    +61 / 13,953 / -0
    Country:
    France
    Location:
    France


    EfSn5OxXoAE3RWX.jpg
    EfSn_WTWsAYtW86.jpg
    EfSn66bXsAApbae.jpg
    EfSoA4SXYAAtbUJ.jpg
     
  Aug 13, 2020 at 4:46 PM
    Vergennes

    Vergennes PROFESSIONAL

    Messages:
    5,129
    Joined:
    Feb 25, 2014
    Ratings:
    +61 / 13,953 / -0
    Country:
    France
    Location:
    France
    kl.jpg
    6.jpg
    3-scaled.jpg
     
  Aug 13, 2020 at 4:46 PM
    waz

    SENIOR MODERATOR

    Messages:
    15,518
    Joined:
    Sep 15, 2006
    Ratings:
    +66 / 38,715 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    MMM-E

    SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,807
    Joined:
    Jul 6, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 4,835 / -3
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Germany

    Greece-France -The EU dont have any right in the Eastern Mediterranean by International law ...

    Greek Islands dont have 200 nm of Continental Shelf ....... only 12 nm of territorial waters .. nothing else

    and Egypt doesnt have right for the deal with Greece .... because of Greece and Egypt have no mutual sea border.
    ( but bandit France,Greece,Egypt,The Uae and Greek Cypriot side have forest law , instead of international law)


    stop hiding behind of The EU-Israel and stop dreaming to steal oil/gas reserves and Mavi Vatan/Bluehomeland from the Turks
    Nobody can fight for Greeks only to use Greece a pawn for their interests ..... nothing else
     
  Aug 13, 2020 at 4:59 PM
    Vergennes

    Vergennes PROFESSIONAL

    Messages:
    5,129
    Joined:
    Feb 25, 2014
    Ratings:
    +61 / 13,953 / -0
    Country:
    France
    Location:
    France
    My dear friend you know very well if this was up to you and me..... :guns:
     
  Aug 13, 2020 at 5:03 PM
    MMM-E

    MMM-E SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,807
    Joined:
    Jul 6, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 4,835 / -3
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Germany
    Yes we have seen France in Syria

    We are waiting for first fire from Greece-France to take Islands from Greeks
    and Nobody can stop the Turkish Armed Forces ..

    France is a loser in Syria,Libya and in the Eastern Mediterranean
     
  Aug 13, 2020 at 5:03 PM
    waz

    waz SENIOR MODERATOR

    Messages:
    15,518
    Joined:
    Sep 15, 2006
    Ratings:
    +66 / 38,715 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Ah yes my friend but the world doesn't work that way. We need to sort the good from the bad. Anyway our navy is policing things now.
    I hear France asked for £30 million, any truth in this? British tabloids do boost things.
     
