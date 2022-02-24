Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 17, 2013
- 26,579
- 25
- Country
-
- Location
-
Amid Russian Military Ops In Ukraine, Finland PM Says Country Ready To Join NATO If It Comes To National Security
Finland is ready to apply for NATO membership if it becomes a matter of national security, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said. “Finland is ready to apply for NATO membership if the issue of national security becomes acute,” Marin said at a parliament’s session, as quoted by the Yle...
eurasiantimes.com
Finland is ready to apply for NATO membership if it becomes a matter of national security, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said.
“Finland is ready to apply for NATO membership if the issue of national security becomes acute,” Marin said at a parliament’s session, as quoted by the Yle broadcaster.
Russia’s aggression in Ukraine had reignited a debate in Finland about whether the country should join NATO, disregarding Moscow’s ultimata that the military alliance limits its expansion in Europe.
Earlier, Finland’s president, Sauli Niinisto, and PM Sanna Marin underscore that the country reserved the option of seeking Nato membership at any time.
“Let it be stated once again: Finland’s room to maneuver and freedom of choice also includes the possibility of military alignment and of applying for NATO membership, should we ourselves so decide,” Niinisto said.
Marin added in her separate speech that every country had the right to decide its own security policy, stressing: “We have shown that we have learned from the past. We will not let go of our room for maneuver.”
Russia’s foreign ministry earlier said that Finland and Sweden joining NATO “would have serious military and political consequences that would require an adequate response from the Russian side”.