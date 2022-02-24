What's new

Amid Russian Military Ops In Ukraine, Finland PM Says Country Ready To Join NATO If It Comes To National Security

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
26,579
25
18,321
Country
United States
Location
United States
eurasiantimes.com

Amid Russian Military Ops In Ukraine, Finland PM Says Country Ready To Join NATO If It Comes To National Security

Finland is ready to apply for NATO membership if it becomes a matter of national security, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said. “Finland is ready to apply for NATO membership if the issue of national security becomes acute,” Marin said at a parliament’s session, as quoted by the Yle...
eurasiantimes.com eurasiantimes.com

Finland is ready to apply for NATO membership if it becomes a matter of national security, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said.

“Finland is ready to apply for NATO membership if the issue of national security becomes acute,” Marin said at a parliament’s session, as quoted by the Yle broadcaster.

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine had reignited a debate in Finland about whether the country should join NATO, disregarding Moscow’s ultimata that the military alliance limits its expansion in Europe.


Earlier, Finland’s president, Sauli Niinisto, and PM Sanna Marin underscore that the country reserved the option of seeking Nato membership at any time.

“Let it be stated once again: Finland’s room to maneuver and freedom of choice also includes the possibility of military alignment and of applying for NATO membership, should we ourselves so decide,” Niinisto said.


Marin added in her separate speech that every country had the right to decide its own security policy, stressing: “We have shown that we have learned from the past. We will not let go of our room for maneuver.”

Russia’s foreign ministry earlier said that Finland and Sweden joining NATO “would have serious military and political consequences that would require an adequate response from the Russian side”.
 
KAL-EL

KAL-EL

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 2, 2013
6,274
7
9,129
Country
United States
Location
United States
QWECXZ said:
So, Finland wants to poke the bear too?


Yeah, the only problem is that the last piece of these dominoes can fall on the trigger of the World War III.
Click to expand...

Finland will join NATO if it chooses and there's nothing Russia can do about it.

Russia has yet to invade an actual NATO country. They've invaded Ukraine, a country that is no match for Russia militarily.

If they do actually invade a NATO country, then come and brag about the Russian bear.

And if World War 3 does Breakout, the last thing on Putin's mind will be Ukraine
 
QWECXZ

QWECXZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2010
2,280
-3
3,712
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
KAL-EL said:
Finland will join NATO if it chooses and there's nothing Russia can do about it.

As I said earlier, Russia has yet to invade and actual NATO country.

When they do, then come and brag about the Russian bear.

And if World War 3 does Breakout, the last thing on his mind will be Ukraine
Click to expand...
People also said that Russia would never dare to invade Ukraine. You said we would do this or that.

Your eagerness to test Russia's determination to defend its national security is very interesting.
 
KAL-EL

KAL-EL

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 2, 2013
6,274
7
9,129
Country
United States
Location
United States
QWECXZ said:
People also said that Russia would never dare to invade Ukraine. You said we would do this or that.

Your eagerness to test Russia's determination to defend its national security is very interesting.
Click to expand...

Ukraine has never been and is currently not a member of NATO.

What part of that do you not understand??

NATO has absolutely no obligation to defend Ukraine. I'll say it again, Ukraine is not a member of NATO.

If Russia does actually invade a NATO country, then come back and orgasm over Russia's power
 
QWECXZ

QWECXZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2010
2,280
-3
3,712
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
KAL-EL said:
Ukraine has never been and is currently not a member of NATO.

What part of that do you not understand??

NATO has absolutely no obligation to defend Ukraine. I'll say it again, Ukraine is not a member of NATO.

If Russia does actually invade a NATO country, then come back and orgasm over Russia's power present.
Click to expand...
Who said Ukraine was a member of NATO?

I repeat what I had replied to you earlier again:

"I never claimed Ukraine was part of NATO. But NATO and Western powers did warn Russia of the consequences of launching a ground invasion of Ukraine and yet it didn't stop Russia. Let's be honest there, NATO is a joke without the US, the UK, France, and in recent years Turkey. Germany contributes mostly to the economic weight of the treaty. And as far as I can remember, all of these countries did stand with Ukraine, and some of them have sent weapons to Ukraine, have threatened Russia with crippling sanctions and yet Russia not only went ahead but it's completely dominating the war with minimum cost so far."
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

aziqbal
Russia Is Driving Sweden and Finland Closer to NATO
Replies
3
Views
144
aziqbal
aziqbal
aziqbal
UK defence minister warns of ‘consequences’ if Russia invades Ukraine
Replies
3
Views
503
FuturePAF
FuturePAF
Battlion25
Russia issues warning about NATO expansion in Scandinavia - Threatens military action if Finland and Sweden join NATO
Replies
7
Views
469
Titanium100
Titanium100
The SC
RED ALERT: Putin Threatens to Use NUCLEAR WEAPONS If Ukraine Joins NATO
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
EpiiC
EpiiC
Titanium100
The stand-off in East Europe tensions reaching a climax with both sides unwilling to compromise
Replies
6
Views
301
Battlion25
Battlion25

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom