Amid Russian Military Ops In Ukraine, Finland PM Says Country Ready To Join NATO If It Comes To National Security

KAL-EL said: Ukraine has never been and is currently not a member of NATO.



What part of that do you not understand??



NATO has absolutely no obligation to defend Ukraine. I'll say it again, Ukraine is not a member of NATO.



If Russia does actually invade a NATO country, then come back and orgasm over Russia's power present. Click to expand...

Who said Ukraine was a member of NATO?I repeat what I had replied to you earlier again:"I never claimed Ukraine was part of NATO. But NATO and Western powers did warn Russia of the consequences of launching a ground invasion of Ukraine and yet it didn't stop Russia. Let's be honest there, NATO is a joke without the US, the UK, France, and in recent years Turkey. Germany contributes mostly to the economic weight of the treaty. And as far as I can remember, all of these countries did stand with Ukraine, and some of them have sent weapons to Ukraine, have threatened Russia with crippling sanctions and yet Russia not only went ahead but it's completely dominating the war with minimum cost so far."