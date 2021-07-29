Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Sindh govt imposes lockdown till August 8

Baby Leone
Aug 25, 2011
The Sindh government has decided to impose a lockdown in the province from tomorrow (Saturday) till August 8 amid rising Covid-19 cases.
The decision was taken during a meeting on Friday of the provincial coronavirus task force, presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.
According to a handout issued by the CM's office, restrictions will remain in place till August 8. However, businesses associated with the export sector will be allowed to operate.
There will be a ban on inter-city travel and all markets will remain closed. Pharmacies, however, will remain open.
Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the vaccination cards of citizens roaming the streets would be checked during the lockdown and all government offices would be closed from next week.
He warned that unvaccinated government employees would not be issued salaries after August 31.
The decision comes a day after federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had rejected the idea of closing down entire cities to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Umar, who is also the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), had said that Pakistan should pursue smart lockdowns, a strategy which had succeeded in the past.
However, earlier today the NCOC announced that that the forum "critically reviewed" the disease spread in Karachi and decided to take all possible measures to assist the provincial government in combatting the rise in cases.
"The measures being undertaken by the federal government include ramping up critical care capacity, including oxygenated beds and vents, availability of oxygen and deployment of law enforcement agencies for implementation of SOPs and non-pharmaceutical interventions," the forum said.
‘Situation could turn terrifying'
Doctors attending today's meeting warned participants that the Covid-19 situation in the province could turn "terrifying” and sounded alarm over the increasing pressure on hospitals as well as the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant as cases continue to rise after Eidul Azha.
Sindh Health Secretary Dr Kazim Jatoi informed the meeting that a positivity rate of 13.7 per cent was recorded in the province, which had 39,958 active cases as of Friday. He said 1,410 of the patients were admitted to hospitals, 1,192 were critically ill and 102 were on ventilators.
The health secretary said that the positivity rate in Karachi during the last 24 hours was 23pc, 14.52pc in Hyderabad and 2.9pc in Sukkur.
The chief minister said that in Karachi, the highest positivity rate was recorded in East district at 33pc, followed by 21pc in Korangi district and 19pc in West district.
South and Malir districts reported a positivity rate of 17pc each, he said.
The meeting was also told that 469 Covid-19 patients had died in Karachi during the last 29 days, of which 323 had been on ventilators while 50 died at their homes.
Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Sindh govt imposes lockdown till August 8
Markets to remain closed; ban imposed on inter-city travel.
www.dawn.com