What's new

Amid record-breaking floods in China, premier calls for stepped up disaster control and relief

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
28,190
26
19,214
Country
United States
Location
United States

flood1.png

Rescue workers evacuate a child from a flooded building after heavy rainfall in Xinli village of Shaoguan in Guangdong province on Tuesday.


Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for authorities nationwide to step up flood control and disaster relief efforts as severe flooding in the southern part of the country affects hundreds of thousands of people.
An executive meeting of the State Council that Li chaired on Wednesday was told there would be more extreme weather to come during this year’s flood season, which is typically July and August in China.

“We should deploy the party Central Committee and the State Council to strengthen responsibilities, improve the linkage mechanism of early warning and emergency response, continue to do a good job in flood control and disaster relief and ensure the safety of people’s lives and property,” Li said at the meeting, according to Xinhua.

Scientists have warned that climate change will result in more extreme weather events, from more intense floods to droughts and heatwaves.
Every 1 degree Celsius rise in global warming is projected to lead to a 7 per cent increase in the intensity of extreme daily precipitation events worldwide, according to a “high confidence” projection by experts from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change last year.

Flooding in central China’s Henan province last year claimed more than 300 lives, displaced nearly 1 million people, and led to direct economic losses estimated at 133.7 billion yuan (US$20 billion), according to the provincial government.

On Thursday, state-owned China News Network reported that Yingde in Guangdong province had been hit by the largest floods on record. More than 400,000 people were affected by the floods in the city and 30,000 had been safely relocated, the report said. No casualties have been reported.
Police officers were sent to more than 300 rescue and transfer operations to aid more than 1,000 people who were trapped, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The city has experienced water, power and communications disruptions since Monday afternoon when the floods started.

By 2pm on Wednesday, the Bei River – the main river flowing through Yingde – reached a peak of 35.97 metres (118 feet), 9.97 metres higher than the warning level and the highest on record, according to the local hydrology bureau.

Zhang Caihong, who grew up in the rural part of Yingde but now lives in the city, said its urban areas were not badly affected by the floods but the situation in the rural area was “severe”.

“The water and power supply were cut off in both places. But the rain abated today, and the sun came out,” she said.

“[At first] I was not able to connect with my parents, uncle and younger sister. I was so worried about them,” Zhang said. “Luckily, the government and warm-hearted people went to rescue them and relocate them to a nursing home.”

Across southern China, many other cities have seen their rivers surge recently. The water levels of 99 rivers exceeded the warning line from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to statistics from the Ministry of Water Resources.

The Ministry of Emergency Management sent out warnings about heavy rainfall safety risks to 10 provinces on Wednesday night, according to the country’s national emergency broadcasting centre.
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

FULL MEMBER
Dec 25, 2019
947
-7
1,004
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Hamartia Antidote said:

View attachment 856482
Rescue workers evacuate a child from a flooded building after heavy rainfall in Xinli village of Shaoguan in Guangdong province on Tuesday.


Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has called for authorities nationwide to step up flood control and disaster relief efforts as severe flooding in the southern part of the country affects hundreds of thousands of people.
An executive meeting of the State Council that Li chaired on Wednesday was told there would be more extreme weather to come during this year’s flood season, which is typically July and August in China.

“We should deploy the party Central Committee and the State Council to strengthen responsibilities, improve the linkage mechanism of early warning and emergency response, continue to do a good job in flood control and disaster relief and ensure the safety of people’s lives and property,” Li said at the meeting, according to Xinhua.

Scientists have warned that climate change will result in more extreme weather events, from more intense floods to droughts and heatwaves.
Every 1 degree Celsius rise in global warming is projected to lead to a 7 per cent increase in the intensity of extreme daily precipitation events worldwide, according to a “high confidence” projection by experts from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change last year.

Flooding in central China’s Henan province last year claimed more than 300 lives, displaced nearly 1 million people, and led to direct economic losses estimated at 133.7 billion yuan (US$20 billion), according to the provincial government.

On Thursday, state-owned China News Network reported that Yingde in Guangdong province had been hit by the largest floods on record. More than 400,000 people were affected by the floods in the city and 30,000 had been safely relocated, the report said. No casualties have been reported.
Police officers were sent to more than 300 rescue and transfer operations to aid more than 1,000 people who were trapped, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The city has experienced water, power and communications disruptions since Monday afternoon when the floods started.

By 2pm on Wednesday, the Bei River – the main river flowing through Yingde – reached a peak of 35.97 metres (118 feet), 9.97 metres higher than the warning level and the highest on record, according to the local hydrology bureau.

https://www.scmp.com/news/china/sci...-rainy-season?module=hard_link&pgtype=article

Zhang Caihong, who grew up in the rural part of Yingde but now lives in the city, said its urban areas were not badly affected by the floods but the situation in the rural area was “severe”.

“The water and power supply were cut off in both places. But the rain abated today, and the sun came out,” she said.

“[At first] I was not able to connect with my parents, uncle and younger sister. I was so worried about them,” Zhang said. “Luckily, the government and warm-hearted people went to rescue them and relocate them to a nursing home.”

Across southern China, many other cities have seen their rivers surge recently. The water levels of 99 rivers exceeded the warning line from Tuesday to Wednesday, according to statistics from the Ministry of Water Resources.

The Ministry of Emergency Management sent out warnings about heavy rainfall safety risks to 10 provinces on Wednesday night, according to the country’s national emergency broadcasting centre.
Click to expand...


Leaders in China truly care for their people unlike in the West.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
28,190
26
19,214
Country
United States
Location
United States
Last edited:
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
28,190
26
19,214
Country
United States
Location
United States
Han Patriot said:
This guy is sick, you seen any Chinese posting floods or any natural calamity in Europe and US and cheering?
Click to expand...
LOL! Every @#$% chance they can get!

2 Dams Burst In Michigan, Forcing Thousands to Evacuate

2 Dams Burst In Michigan, Forcing Thousands to Evacuate
defence.pk

At Least 22 Dead and 50 Missing in Tennessee Floods, Officials Say

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/21/us/tennessee-flash-floods.amp.html What happened to the US weather forecast? Are they sleeping? @dbc. What goes around will come around.
defence.pk

I like how you make the quick assertion that the Chinese here are innocent Cherubs. It just shows how out of touch you are. Why don't you do us a favor and contact the numerous Chinese cheering in those threads?
 
Last edited:
H

Han Patriot

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 23, 2011
12,074
-29
18,465
Country
China
Location
Singapore
Hamartia Antidote said:
LOL! Every @#$% chance they can get!

2 Dams Burst In Michigan, Forcing Thousands to Evacuate

2 Dams Burst In Michigan, Forcing Thousands to Evacuate
defence.pk

At Least 22 Dead and 50 Missing in Tennessee Floods, Officials Say

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/21/us/tennessee-flash-floods.amp.html What happened to the US weather forecast? Are they sleeping? @dbc. What goes around will come around.
defence.pk
Click to expand...
Wow, so you do admit you are a cheerleader. At least I don't cheer on American natural calamities. Pretty immatured in my opinion.
 
H

Han Patriot

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 23, 2011
12,074
-29
18,465
Country
China
Location
Singapore
Hamartia Antidote said:
Yes, they are...and please make sure to only keep complaining about the non-Chinese people since it isn't in your interest to complain about Chinese immaturity.
Click to expand...
So if someone wants shit, you should follow them too? What happened to individualism? What happened to critical thinking? I had never seen a 'White' male being so petty and immatured. Lol
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
3,470
-2
7,131
Country
China
Location
China
Hamartia Antidote said:
The name of the country is: The West East.
Click to expand...
I can easily judge that the photo is not from China. Because it has many electric poles, electric poles are rarely seen in Chinese cities now, and electric wires are usually buried underground.

But you use the word "Eastern countries", it is easy for others to mistakenly think that it comes from China.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
28,190
26
19,214
Country
United States
Location
United States
Han Patriot said:
So if someone wants shit, you should follow them too? What happened to individualism? What happened to critical thinking? I had never seen a 'White' male being so petty and immatured. Lol
Click to expand...

Well I find it hilarious that if there was a crowd of 50 people kicking somebody on the ground and that person stood up and kicked one of the 50 back you suddenly speak up calling him a copy-cat.

Maybe if you started speaking up sooner to some of the original 50 your words would actually have some meaning...but it was never in your interest to speak up.

You are not the first to complain but maybe hell will freeze over and you will be the first to actively start talking to the 50...but I'm not holding my breath...because I told this story to more than just you and they never ever ever ever ever did a thing..and I expect the same of you. so please carry on with the status quo.

MH.Yang said:
But you use the word "Eastern countries", it is easy for others to mistakenly think that it comes from China.
Click to expand...

Well welcome to the club Mr. East...I'm Mr. West.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: 10 dead, hundreds of thousands displaced as heavy rains lash Hunan, central China
Replies
1
Views
173
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan to dispatch emergency relief goods for flood-hit Afghans
Replies
3
Views
410
hussain0216
hussain0216
Hamartia Antidote
15 dead, three missing after torrential rain in southern China
Replies
7
Views
237
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Beijing punishes almost 100 local officials for handling of deadly Henan floods
2 3
Replies
34
Views
2K
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Imran Khan
Bangladesh reels from the worst flooding in nearly 20 years
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
1K
leonblack08
leonblack08

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom