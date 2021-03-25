Amid Pandemic-Pushed Slowdown, Uttar Pradesh Climbs To Second Spot On State GDP List
In the process, the state has surpassed Gujarat, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The achievement has come to UP, reflecting economic revival, amid the Covid-driven economic slowdown.
Yogi Adityanath shared the news on Twitter. He said that UP has stood second highest in Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) despite the slow down triggered by the pandemic.
The Times of India says it its report:
"Of late, the state has been in the headlines for leaving an impact at the national level and jumped to second rank in the ease of doing business and was declared best performing state in Kisan Samman Nidhi distribution. CM Yogi had on Wednesday announced in the Assembly that the state government has received a certificate from the Union government for benefiting 2.37 crore farmers under Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana."
Reportedly, data from the state finance department has indicated that UP's GSDP in 2020-2021 crossed USD 268 billion mark in the midst of a receding economy. The state has soared to its position as second highest after Maharashtra, which has Mumbai — India's financial capital.
UP was ranked fifth in 2019-2020 and in 2020-2021, it jumped three ranks, to swap its position with Tamil Nadu, which was ranked second in the last fiscal and has now dropped to third position — at Rs 19.2 lakh crore. Karnataka is fourth (at Rs 18.03 lakh crore) and Gujarat is fifth with Rs 17.4 lakh crore.
This report says: The CM also informed the house that of the MoUs of Rs 4.28 lakh crore inked during the investors' summit in February 2018, nearly Rs 3 lakh crore have started at the ground level. State exports have also increased to 32 per cent in the last two years."
