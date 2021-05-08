Amid Israel’s attack on worshipers… Social media giants attack pro-Palestine content

Occupied Palestine (QNN)- While Israeli forces were attacking worshipers at Al Aqsa mosque on the last Friday of Ramadan, and attacking residents and activists in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood during the last few days, social media giants have been preventing and banning pro-Palestine and Palestinian content on their platforms.Instagram users were shocked on Friday when a massage appeared informing them that the app hid the hashtag #Al-Aqsa, claiming that it has been reported and that some of its content does not meet the app’s community guidelines.Instagram also closed several accounts that showed solidarity with worshipers at Al Aqsa mosque or even published news about the Israeli attack on the holy mosque.Meanwhile, Twitter closed over 70 accounts that showed solidarity with the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and its residents against the Israeli mass eviction operation.Sada Social condemned the social media platforms’ violation, saying that the closure of the accounts is a punitive act and a form of complicity with Israeli forces, aiming at reducing posts about the Israeli violations in occupied Jerusalem.