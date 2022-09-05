Amid growing Chinese threat, Indian defence minister Rajnath gives emergency buying powers to defence forces​

Power games: Amid growing Chinese threat, Rajnath gives emergency buying powers to defence forces

In light of the situation on the border, especially on the north and north-eastern fronts, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given financial powers to the three services to buy weapons from overseas using the emergency acquisition route. Under this emergency power, Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force would be allowed to buy any weapon or ammunition valued up to Rs 300 crore from any overseas manufacturer to meet the shortfall of critical operational requirements. For purchases under the emergency route, the three services will not have to seek approval from the ministry. The deliveries of these purchases, however, will have to be made within one year.The three services have been given this emergency power for the next six months. This decision was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), which the minister chaired in New Delhi on August 22. The three services chiefs who are part of the DAC, the ministry of defence's apex procurement body, had emphasised on early acquisition of critical ammunition. Sources said that the three armed forces have also been allowed to approach the defence ministry for seeking approval for emergency procurement of new weapons under $300 million to meet the critical shortfalls.The armed forces will use the emergency powers to make fast-track purchases of GPS-guided Excalibur shells for ultra-light Howitzer guns, Derby-I and MICA air-to-air missiles, Spice-1000 and Hammer precision-guided munitions, Barak and Spyder air defence missiles, Spike anti-tank guided missiles, Heron MKII drones, land mines, and small arms ammunition, etc. It is expected that the three armed forces will get new weapons and ammunition worth $750 million through fast-track purchases. The Indian Army is likely to buy ammunition for T-90 tanks, BMP-II, AD guns, artillery guns, small arms, rockets, missiles and mortars, while the Indian Air Force is expected to buy air-to-air missiles, air-to-ground missiles, smart bombs, chaffs, flares and precision-guided munitions. Besides, the Indian Navy wants to procure 10 Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial Systems (NSUAS) from Israel through a fast track procurement route.