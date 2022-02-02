Amid European gas crisis, Natural gas pipelines reach the remotest villages of China in the Pamir Plateau in 2022

beijingwalker said:



Amid European gas crisis, Natural gas pipelines have reached the remotest villages of China , the roof of the world in the Pamir Plateau in 2022. Local Tajik villagers now can enjoy clean natural gas for cooking and heating, the quality of life and living environment had been greatly improved. Click to expand...

These new gas pipelines in the border regions also mean more government supply, service and maintanence work.

Engineers work overnight to ensure houses well heated in Pamir Plateau region in cold winter nights.​

In the middle of Xinjiang's remote Pamir Plateau mountains, temperatuture drops to below minus 20 celsius , Engineers of heating department work night shifts to ensure every house being well heated in this remote mountain region in freezing winter nights.When you warmly and comfortably fall in sleep in your warm, cozy house in freezing winter nights, do you know many work all night to make it happen.