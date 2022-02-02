What's new

Amid European gas crisis, Natural gas pipelines reach the remotest villages of China in the Pamir Plateau in 2022

Amid European gas crisis, Natural gas pipelines have reached the remotest villages of China , the roof of the world in the Pamir Plateau in 2022. Local Tajik villagers now can enjoy clean natural gas for cooking and heating, the quality of life and living environment had been greatly improved.

5ed9853aa310f5a7351101e9.jpeg
 
Amid European gas crisis, Natural gas pipelines have reached the remotest villages of China , the roof of the world in the Pamir Plateau in 2022. Local Tajik villagers now can enjoy clean natural gas for cooking and heating, the quality of life and living environment had been greatly improved.

5ed9853aa310f5a7351101e9.jpeg
Did China already annex the whole of Pamirs from Tajikistan?
 
Russia planning new gas transit pipeline to China​

Russian gas monopoly Gazprom finalises technical details of gas transit pipeline in Mongolia as the company gears to grow Russian pipeline gas exports to China
26 January 2022 15:30 GMT

By Vladimir Afanasiev in Moscow

Russia's Gazprom has completed a study on the technical and economic feasibility of a second gas export pipeline to China, denominated Sila Sibiri 2.

According to the company's statement, the study covers a 963 kilometre transit section of a pipeline known as Soyuz-Vostok.

This segment of the project will be built using 140 centimetre diametre pipes and will have five compressor stations to keep Russian gas flowing across Mongolia.

Russian analysts expect Gazprom is likely to order both pipes and pipelaying services from a narrow group of contractors that have been catering for the monopoly for years.

Gazprom said that it has employed local contractors for works on on-site research, engineering and environmental mapping along the projected route of the new pipeline that is planned to pass the capital Ulaanbaatar.

A representative of Gazprom-led operator of Soyuz-Vostok pipeline told Mongolia's news agency Montsame that the construction will require around 12,000 builders at its peak, of which 20% are expected to be hired locally, with this number potentially rising to 50%.

Gazprom has yet to agree terms for gas price sales and volumes of annual supply in China, or on the route to continue the pipeline inside China, but the representative suggested that construction of the Soyuz-Vostok pipeline could begin in 2024.

Soyuz Vostok will be part of the Sila Sibiri 2 pipeline system that will extend for 6700 kilometres, allowing Gazprom to connect its prolific gas fields in the Yamal-Nenets region and deliver up to 50 billion cubic metres per annum of additional gas to China and its capital, Beijing.

Under an existing gas supply contract between Russia and China state-run Gazprom is already contracted to deliver up to 38 Bcm of gas per annum from 2025, with gas to be produced at the Chayanda and Kovykta fields in East Siberia and shipped via the Sila Sibiri pipeline.

Earlier in January, Gazprom said that its gas deliveries via Sila Sibiri to China are already running 150% higher than in the corresponding period of 20212, but did not provided any exact figures.

Russia planning new gas transit pipeline to China​

Russian gas monopoly Gazprom finalises technical details of gas transit pipeline in Mongolia as the company gears to grow Russian pipeline gas exports to China
26 January 2022 15:30 GMT

By Vladimir Afanasiev in Moscow

Russia's Gazprom has completed a study on the technical and economic feasibility of a second gas export pipeline to China, denominated Sila Sibiri 2.

According to the company’s statement, the study covers a 963 kilometre transit section of a pipeline known as Soyuz-Vostok.

This segment of the project will be built using 140 centimetre diametre pipes and will have five compressor stations to keep Russian gas flowing across Mongolia.

Russian analysts expect Gazprom is likely to order both pipes and pipelaying services from a narrow group of contractors that have been catering for the monopoly for years.

Gazprom said that it has employed local contractors for works on on-site research, engineering and environmental mapping along the projected route of the new pipeline that is planned to pass the capital Ulaanbaatar.

A representative of Gazprom-led operator of Soyuz-Vostok pipeline told Mongolia’s news agency Montsame that the construction will require around 12,000 builders at its peak, of which 20% are expected to be hired locally, with this number potentially rising to 50%.

Gazprom has yet to agree terms for gas price sales and volumes of annual supply in China, or on the route to continue the pipeline inside China, but the representative suggested that construction of the Soyuz-Vostok pipeline could begin in 2024.

Soyuz Vostok will be part of the Sila Sibiri 2 pipeline system that will extend for 6700 kilometres, allowing Gazprom to connect its prolific gas fields in the Yamal-Nenets region and deliver up to 50 billion cubic metres per annum of additional gas to China and its capital, Beijing.

Under an existing gas supply contract between Russia and China state-run Gazprom is already contracted to deliver up to 38 Bcm of gas per annum from 2025, with gas to be produced at the Chayanda and Kovykta fields in East Siberia and shipped via the Sila Sibiri pipeline.

Earlier in January, Gazprom said that its gas deliveries via Sila Sibiri to China are already running 150% higher than in the corresponding period of 20212, but did not provided any exact figures.

Are you crazy, these villages are in the Wakhan corridor, a stone throw from Afghanistan.
How many gas pipelines go from Russia into China and from Kazakhstan into China?
 
How many gas pipelines go from Russia into China and from Kazakhstan into China?
More and more. Europe will freeze, it's not without consequences to be an US lackey.

Russia and China to discuss closer gas, financial ties during Putin visit, says Kremlin​

Reuters
February 2, 2022

71611f756259488c886d5f11e1526ddd_18.jpeg


MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Russia and China will discuss closer gas and financial ties during President Vladimir Putin's trip to Beijing for the Winter Olympics, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, and a long-held idea for a new gas pipeline to China is being examined.

Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will have lunch together on Friday, and could sign more than 15 agreements, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, with lots of new deals being prepared in relation to natural gas.

Competition got underway in the Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday as the shadow of war in Ukraine and the impending arrival of Putin, who will attend Friday's opening ceremony, loomed over an event already transformed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ushakov said the possibility of Russia building a new gas pipeline to China through Mongolia was being looked at, a project that has been discussed for a long time and would take years to be fully realised.


Deliveries via an existing pipeline, the Power of Siberia, a 4,000 km (2,485 miles) project that transfers gas from eastern Russia to China, began in 2019. It took around a decade to reach an agreement on supply terms.

Some experts doubt that a second gas pipeline from Russia to China, which recently overtook Japan as the world's largest importer of sea-borne liquefied natural gas, will come to pass.

But Putin's visit comes at a time when the reliability of Russian gas supplies to Europe is being questioned by some Western politicians and when Moscow is keen to show it potentially has other options even if they are not realistic overnight.

"It is worth noting that the Chinese gas market is the most promising and fastest growing in the world," said Ushakov.

Spot gas prices in Europe reached all-time highs in December amid soaring demand and limited supply.

Russian gas supplies to Europe have come under scrutiny as thousands of Russian troops have massed near the border of traditional gas transit nation Ukraine, raising fears of an invasion, something Moscow denies planning.

Western nations have threatened a slew of sanctions should Russia make an incursion onto Ukrainian territory. Ushakov said China supported Russia's effort to extract security demands from the West.

Ushakov also said Moscow and Beijing were making serious efforts tocreate joint financial infrastructure that could safeguard Russia-China cooperation from potential sanctions from third countries.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and Igor Sechin, CEO of oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM) will be among the Russian delegation, Ushakov added.

More and more

Russia and China to discuss closer gas, financial ties during Putin visit, says Kremlin​

Reuters
February 2, 2022

71611f756259488c886d5f11e1526ddd_18.jpeg


MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Russia and China will discuss closer gas and financial ties during President Vladimir Putin's trip to Beijing for the Winter Olympics, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, and a long-held idea for a new gas pipeline to China is being examined.

Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will have lunch together on Friday, and could sign more than 15 agreements, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, with lots of new deals being prepared in relation to natural gas.

Competition got underway in the Beijing Winter Olympics on Wednesday as the shadow of war in Ukraine and the impending arrival of Putin, who will attend Friday's opening ceremony, loomed over an event already transformed by the coronavirus pandemic. read more

Ushakov said the possibility of Russia building a new gas pipeline to China through Mongolia was being looked at, a project that has been discussed for a long time and would take years to be fully realised.


Deliveries via an existing pipeline, the Power of Siberia, a 4,000 km (2,485 miles) project that transfers gas from eastern Russia to China, began in 2019. It took around a decade to reach an agreement on supply terms.

Some experts doubt that a second gas pipeline from Russia to China, which recently overtook Japan as the world’s largest importer of sea-borne liquefied natural gas, will come to pass.

But Putin's visit comes at a time when the reliability of Russian gas supplies to Europe is being questioned by some Western politicians and when Moscow is keen to show it potentially has other options even if they are not realistic overnight.

"It is worth noting that the Chinese gas market is the most promising and fastest growing in the world," said Ushakov.

Spot gas prices in Europe reached all-time highs in December amid soaring demand and limited supply.

Russian gas supplies to Europe have come under scrutiny as thousands of Russian troops have massed near the border of traditional gas transit nation Ukraine, raising fears of an invasion, something Moscow denies planning.

Western nations have threatened a slew of sanctions should Russia make an incursion onto Ukrainian territory. Ushakov said China supported Russia's effort to extract security demands from the West.

Ushakov also said Moscow and Beijing were making serious efforts tocreate joint financial infrastructure that could safeguard Russia-China cooperation from potential sanctions from third countries.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and Igor Sechin, CEO of oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM) will be among the Russian delegation, Ushakov added.

India should partner with China and Russia to extended them to India.
 
Amid European gas crisis, Natural gas pipelines have reached the remotest villages of China , the roof of the world in the Pamir Plateau in 2022. Local Tajik villagers now can enjoy clean natural gas for cooking and heating, the quality of life and living environment had been greatly improved.

5ed9853aa310f5a7351101e9.jpeg
These new gas pipelines in the border regions also mean more government supply, service and maintanence work.

Engineers work overnight to ensure houses well heated in Pamir Plateau region in cold winter nights.​

In the middle of Xinjiang's remote Pamir Plateau mountains, temperatuture drops to below minus 20 celsius , Engineers of heating department work night shifts to ensure every house being well heated in this remote mountain region in freezing winter nights.
When you warmly and comfortably fall in sleep in your warm, cozy house in freezing winter nights, do you know many work all night to make it happen.
 
