Amid coronavirus, China becomes face mask-making juggernaut

China's government has offered local factories incentives if they aid in face mask demands

Published 7 hours ago



As Americans flock to their nearest grocery or drug store to stock up on necessities such as hand soap and face masks, they might see the shelves bare. China was in a similar predicament two months ago, and the country has learned from it.

Before the

coronavirus

outbreak,

China

was making about half of the world's supply of masks at a rate of 20 million units a day. Based on a simple "encouragement" by the Chinese government,

that figure rose to 116 million by Feb. 29,

according to China's state planning agency. A more common disposable and high-end mask, the N95 model, was the most in-demand.