Amid Border Tensions With Pakistan, India Begins Using American Satellite Guided Artillery ShellsNew Delhi (Sputnik): The 155mm satellite guided artillery rounds were ordered following the February 2019 military standoff and subsequent border skirmishes between the two nuclear-armed nations.The Indian army has started to use long-range precision guided artillery ammunition, purchased under an emergency clause in India’s Defence Policy.News about the deployment of the new M982 Excalibur artillery rounds - developed by Raytheon Missile Systems- was shared with army commanders at a high-level conference in New Delhi, local media reported.Excalibur artillery rounds 155mm trajectory correctable munitions , also referred to as Course Correctable Fuze, that use GPS technology to accurately guide a shell to its target, facilitating co-ordination in using mid-course flight path correction.The guided shells have been inducted in the army units guarding the Line of Control, a 435-mile line which marks where the Indian and Pakistani parts of Kashmir begin.Traditionally tense Pakistani-Indian relations dipped to a new low in February after New Delhi blamed Islamabad for sponsoring terror attacks in Kashmir claimed by terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad. India carried out a retaliatory strike to destroy the group’s infrastructure.The Kashmir issue dates back to 1947 when both countries became independent from Britain and both claimed the region as belonging to them.