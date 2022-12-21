What's new

Amid border row with China, Indian forces acquiring 'Pralay' quasi ballistic missile for striking targets at 500 Km

1671599292162.png

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing border conflict with China, the Indian armed forces are now going to acquire the ‘Pralay’ ballistic missile which can hit targets from 150 to 500 Kms. The proposal moved by the Indian defence forces is at an advanced stage and is scheduled to be taken up for clearance during a high-level meeting this week, the defence sources told the news agency ANI.

The proposal is also important as it comes at a time when the Indian forces are working on the creation of a rocket force which has been in discussion at the highest levels in the Defence Ministry. Recently, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar stated that the late Gen Bipin Rawat was working on the creation of a rocket force to counter enemies on the border.


Pralay: A quasi-ballistic surface-to-surface missile

The missile was successfully tested twice on two consecutive days last year in December by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and since then, the forces are working towards its acquisition and induction. With a range of 150 to 500 km, ‘Pralay’ is powered by a solid propellant rocket motor and other new technologies.

The missile guidance system includes state-of-the-art navigation and integrated avionics. "Pralay` is a quasi-ballistic surface-to-surface missile. The advanced missile has been developed in a way to be able to defeat interceptor missiles. It has the ability to change its path after covering a certain range midair," sources said.


Sources said that such missiles give a tremendous capability to own troops to completely destroy or take out enemy air defence sites or similar high-value targets. The Pralay missiles along with the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles would be the longest-range tactical weapon system in the defence forces as the long-range strategic weapons are controlled by the strategic forces command.


Pralay is also believed to be the Indian alternative to Dongfeng 12 (CSS-X-15), 9K720 Iskander and Hyunmoo 2 missiles.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1605428451824934912
 
1671599748282.png

Shaurya is the perfect candidate to serve as a "Tactical Rapid Response Weapon" against China. It has the speed (Mach 7.5+), range, flies at low altitude (<50km), highly maneuverable and accurate - all the traits necessary to engage and destroy targets defended by an advanced air defence system
 

