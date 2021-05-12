Amethi, UP: New village chief Imran Khan held for promising ‘Naya Pakistan’

Amethi: New pradhan held for promising ‘Naya Pakistan’ - Times of India A newly elected gram pradhan and his five supporters were arrested in Amethi on Friday for taking out a victory procession and playing pro-Pakistan songs.

Amethi: New village chief Imran Khan held for promising ‘Naya Pakistan’TNN | Updated: May 8, 2021, 10:07 ISTLUCKNOW: A newly elected gram pradhan (village chief) identied as Imran Khan and his five supporters were arrested in Amethi on Friday for taking out a victory procession and playing pro-Pakistan songs.A video clip of the procession went viral, following which DM Amethi Arun Kumar ordered a probe. An FIR was lodged against Khan and his supporters on May 6 and the arrests were made on Friday.Khan also flouted the election commission’s ban on victory processions in the wake of the pandemic, police said. The pradhan was arrested along with his aides Zabir Rehman, Maqsud, Ishtikhar, Aleem, and Shahrukh Khan. Police also seized three sports bikes from them. Circle officer, Amethi City, Arpit Kapoor, told TOI that a probe into the 27-second video confirmed that the bike rally was taken out by Khan and his supporters. “The footage from the CCTV cameras installed on the procession’s route also confirmed that the bike rally was taken out by the wining pradhan,” the CO added.The accused have been booked under the charges of speaking and circulating words against national integration (153-B) of the IPC, Epidemic Act, and negligent act likely to spread disease, and illegal payments in election.