For 45 years, the United States was engaged in a Cold War against the Soviet Union and communism. In the 1960s, the war brought the country to the edge of nuclear war. It brought about the deaths of more than 100,000 American soldiers in Korea and Vietnam. It brought ever-increasing budgets, power, and influence for the military, the military-industrial complex, the CIA, and the NSA. The Cold War held America in its grip until it suddenly and unexpectedly came to an end in 1989.Americans were made to believe that the Russians and Reds were coming to get them, conquer them, subjugate them, and force them to become communists.Through it all, most everybody just accepted it. At the end of World War II, Americans were too shell-shocked from all the death and destruction from the war to question or challenge anything U.S. officials were saying about the new threat they were supposedly now facing — from their wartime partner and ally, the Soviet Union and the ideology it represented, communism. Americans were made to believe that the Russians and Reds were coming to get them, conquer them, subjugate them, and force them to become communists.Read more: Why the US National Security Agencies need to keep a ‘Cold War’ going? At the same time, U.S. officials emphasized that communism or socialism — as a philosophy, ideology, or economic system — posed a grave threat to America and that the country was in great danger of falling victim to this deadly and destructive ism.To prevent the United States from falling to communism or the Soviet Union (or Red China), U.S. officials said, it was necessary for the federal government to wage the Cold War, and, if necessary, hot wars, such as those that came about in Korea and Vietnam.In order to wage the Cold War and prevent America from going Red, Americans were told, it would be necessary to transform the federal government from a limited-government republic to what is called a national-security state, a type of governmental apparatus that vests extraordinary totalitarian-like powers in the government, such as the power to kill people without due process of law or trial by jury, to secretly spy on people, or the effect regime changes based on the preservation of “national security.”Equally important, hardly anyone questioned the constitutionality of the entire Cold War way of life.Shell-shocked over the massive death and destruction from World War II, a war that Americans had been overwhelmingly opposed to entering, post-war Americans placed their blind faith in their government officials and loyally accepted their pronouncements, especially those emanating from the generals and CIA officials. Hardly anyone questioned the official Cold War narrative.Read more: What’s wrong if Trump wants good relations with Russia? Equally important, hardly anyone questioned the constitutionality of the entire Cold War way of life.When the Constitution called the federal government into existence, it set forth a government with express, enumerated powers. The American people at that time were not interested in bringing into existence a government of general powers — that is, one where government officials would wield the power to do whatever they felt was in the interests of the nation. Instead, the aim was to bring into existence a government whose powers would be limited to those listed in the Constitution itself.People in Hollywood had their careers destroyed because of their belief in communism or their past associations with communists or communist organizations.Thus, in order to determine whether the federal government is authorized to engage in a certain action, all that people would have to do is examine the Constitution and see if it authorized the action in question. If it didn’t, then the action could not be undertaken, no matter how necessary or beneficial people might believe it would be.If a particular power wasn’t enumerated and U.S. officials nonetheless wanted it to be added to the list of the federal government’s enumerated powers, the Constitution provided a remedy: amendment. That is, by following the prescribed route outlined in the Constitution, amendments could be added to the document that would add new powers to the federal government.Read more: American Welfare State to Warfare State: Pipe Dreams of Republicans & Democrats…! One searches the Constitution in vain for any grant of power to wage war on communism or to engage in what some called an anti-communist crusade. It simply isn’t listed within the federal government’s enumerated powers.