America’s Latest Rapprochement with Pakistan

There seems to be change in the air, the Americans tried to strong arm Pakistan by adopting some punitive measures , such as :
there is also the whole India’s Russia problem, it can’t quit them and can’t be with them.....their dismal performance against China has eroded the west’s confidence in India as a military partner.
The question now is more consequential, with this seemingly short lived rapprochement
should we get more f-16s ergo weapons or instead get economic benefits, get on America’s and EU favored Nation status to export fruits, textile , sugar and more. Take their help to build dams and upgrade steel mills and maybe more exports to Europe via the train link . Buy components from China and build Pakistani products like phones, light machinery and most of all green tech solutions like solar farms etc.
I feel that our weapons procurement should be European ( we buy stuff from Italy, Greece, France and the UK) or Chinese, not American! America should exclusively be a trade partner where we buy things like lentils, plant based oil , advanced non military technology etc., take their help in building train networks for supply links for energy exports via gawadar from Central Asia to Europe and Africa.
What’s your opinion ?
- FATF
- Not inviting Pakistan to the climate talks
- Pushing the leaving date with Taliban
- Pushing Pakistan to decide between between China CPEC or Join the west
