America’s Latest Rapprochement with Pakistan

There seems to be change in the air, the Americans tried to strong arm 💪 Pakistan by adopting some punitive measures , such as :
  • FATF
  • Not inviting Pakistan to the climate talks
  • Pushing the leaving date with Taliban
  • Pushing Pakistan to decide between between China CPEC or Join the west
These measure have had varying degrees of success, giving credit where it’s due the Imran government played their cards well. They played the neutrality card with clear economic goals and resisted the pressure from both America and China. This has had positive results.

there is also the whole India’s Russia problem, it can’t quit them and can’t be with them.....their dismal performance against China has eroded the west’s confidence in India as a military partner.

The question now is more consequential, with this seemingly short lived rapprochement

should we get more f-16s ergo weapons or instead get economic benefits, get on America’s and EU favored Nation status to export fruits, textile , sugar and more. Take their help to build dams and upgrade steel mills and maybe more exports to Europe via the train link . Buy components from China and build Pakistani products like phones, light machinery and most of all green tech solutions like solar farms etc.

I feel that our weapons procurement should be European ( we buy stuff from Italy, Greece, France and the UK) or Chinese, not American! America should exclusively be a trade partner where we buy things like lentils, plant based oil , advanced non military technology etc., take their help in building train networks for supply links for energy exports via gawadar from Central Asia to Europe and Africa.

What’s your opinion ?

