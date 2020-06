America's Infrastructure Is Crumbling



America’s infrastructure is in desperate need of more than $4 trillion in upgrades and improvements. President Trump campaigned heavily on overhauling the country's crumbling infrastructure and promised to invest big to fix it. VICE correspondent Thomas Morton explores the most vital bridges, tunnels, and waterways in the U.S. to see how much the situation has deteriorated and to find out if the Trump Administration's promise is being kept.