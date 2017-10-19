America’s ‘Great Retreat’ is well underway

In essence, then, the current US posture is best defined as “The Great Retreat.” The US is pulling in its military horns, at least for the time being, leaving partners and allies, especially in the Middle East and East Asia, exposed and uncertain.

Under the circumstances, many current US allies and partners may thus seek accommodation with China or in the Middle East aligned instead with Russia and Iran.



The US is rapidly lowering its military profile and backing away from commitments to allies in the Middle East and Asia

By STEPHEN BRYEN JULY 29, 2021

By STEPHEN BRYEN JULY 29, 2021

Why would the US Department of Justice drop five cases against Chinese researchers including Dr Juan Tang , a cancer researcher who allegedly lied on her visa application after photos of her were found wearing a Chinese military uniform?



Part of the answer is that Tang’s case was dropped to facilitate Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman’s high-level visit this week to China, where she was treated hostilely by her Chinese hosts.



The five cases are just part of a bigger picture which can best be termed as “The Great Retreat.” In many areas, the US is lowering its profile and backing away from its commitments.



For example, the US has pulled its only aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan, from the Pacific ostensibly to cover the retreat from Afghanistan. But whether the Ronald Reagan carrier will return to Japan in the future isn’t altogether clear.

