America's bid to oust Turkey from NATO

Absolutely right, my friend.The establishment in the US, Europe AND Ankara would never allow Turkey to exit NATO. What would be the logical outcome of this scenario? I guess, Chinese, Pakistani or Russian nuclear weapons stationed in (Western) Turkey or one might say up the White men's arse.The US would rather intervene in Turkey politically than let us go. People don't understand this. Media journalists and large part of the public don't comprehend the underlying consequences, the far-reaching differences, the uncontrollable shifts that are bound to occur with fundamental changes in geopolitics.They would sanction us until the last newborn dies from malnutrition before they kick us out. Not even a full-fledged war with Greece would cross this political threshold in Western capitals.