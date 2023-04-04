“Americans Will Be Poor Overnight!” - Reaction To China & Brazil Agreement To Ditch US Dollar

beijingwalker said: US media always claims that the Chinese economy is a real estate based bubble, the truth is that US economy is the biggest bubble ever created in the whole human history, which is based on nothing tangible. Click to expand...

The truth is that you have zero understanding how currency works.This or [insert whichever country] decided to ditch the US Dollars would not damage the value of the US Dollars in both long terms and short term with a simple fact that Brazil do not spend RMB and China do not spend LiraThis would only do two things.1.) Shore up both currency on each other shore, yes that would increase security, but that would spike both currency demand2.) Inflation, because the currency demand is spiked.The only model it can works is for both side to hold each other currency and to trade within each other, say China buy Brazilian coffee with 10000 Lira and that same amount of Lira was to be stayed in Brazil for when Brazil buy say a Chinese car from a Chinese vendor with that value. That would only work if trade are balance, and it is not,If not, then either one side would have to stash extremely high amount of the other currency, and in this case, Brazil will overstock RMB because that's where the imbalance tilted. And since they can't use RMB at home, and they can't give it back to China until the next transaction, they are going to need to exchange it to something so they can spend, either they eat all those Yuan themselves or they trade to some other currency and buy stuff from other countries, and guess who are the world reserve currency in the world?