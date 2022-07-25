Americans Try Pakistani Food For The First Time!

Our reactors are trying some of the BEST foods from Pakistan for the FIRST TIME! From Saffron Lassi and Halwa Puri to Shahi Tukray and Zarda, what do they think about these classic Pakistani dishes?
I want to eat chapli kabab. I once made it at home with recipes learnt from various youtube channels. It was good but not mind blowing. I guess frying in animal fat makes the difference, which you don't get in retail markets here.
Hmm. Probably the iron karhai also matters. The older the better. I followed recipe exactly but I guess home chefs also don't know it well. There is a Pakistani channel called Kun Foods which I like for honest way of describing recipes. He mentioned that beef fat is the key. I get beef here but not beef fat.You have to go to Pakistan to eat it. Nobody makes it right overseas.
