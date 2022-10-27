Americans suggest China invade and annex Asian Russia to become the world's biggest country in terms of land area

With Moscow Distracted, Xi Jinping Could Turn China’s Gaze To Russia China may threaten Taiwan, but it's a tough nut to crack. A bigger and easier prize for China's Communist Party could well be the unpopulated and unprotected lands of Russia’s far east, which it has historical claims to and a history of conflict with Russia going back hundreds of years.

As a Chinese I disagree with the American proposal. Russia is already a Chinese client state (used to be called vassal state before the era of woke political correctness). These is little China can gain with annexation of Asian Russia, as the land cannot support many people due to cold winters. If China wanted land, China can easily invade and annex Mongolia which has practically no army and only 3 million people.