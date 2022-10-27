What's new

Americans suggest China invade and annex Asian Russia to become the world's biggest country in terms of land area

With Moscow Distracted, Xi Jinping Could Turn China’s Gaze To Russia

China may threaten Taiwan, but it's a tough nut to crack. A bigger and easier prize for China's Communist Party could well be the unpopulated and unprotected lands of Russia’s far east, which it has historical claims to and a history of conflict with Russia going back hundreds of years.
As a Chinese I disagree with the American proposal. Russia is already a Chinese client state (used to be called vassal state before the era of woke political correctness). These is little China can gain with annexation of Asian Russia, as the land cannot support many people due to cold winters. If China wanted land, China can easily invade and annex Mongolia which has practically no army and only 3 million people.






@White and Green with M/S @F-22Raptor @Oldman1 @UKBengali @gambit @Ich @jamahir @jamal18 @Hack-Hook @Vergennes @Song Hong @Ali_Baba @bobo6661 @KAL-EL @thetutle @925boy @FuturePAF @mazeto @CAPRICORN-88 @sammuel @Wood @nang2 @Messerschmitt @mmr @Philip the Arab @Apollon @Philip the Arab @Hassan Al-Somal @Viet @Get Ya Wig Split @A.P. Richelieu @letsrock @PakFactor @RescueRanger @ZeGerman @zartosht @Paul2 @Corax @mike2000 is back @Broccoli @oberschlesier @MeFishToo @Gomig-21 @Foinikas @aziqbal @libertad @Akritas @aviator_fan @Beny Karachun @Beast @dbc @Hamartia Antidote @beijingwalker @MH.Yang @nahtanbob @Primus @Sifar zero @RoadAmerica @khansaheeb @Zarvan @Reashot Xigwin @1ndy @Battlion25 @dBSPL @PakAlp @Path-Finder @Meengla @VCheng @Piotr @ziaulislam @SecularNationalist @K_Bin_W @_Nabil_ @maverick1977 @Abdul Rehman Majeed
 
I don't know if you are Chinese. China can also annex North Korea, if China wants land as well.
 
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen said:
Kazakhstan has a lot of land and very few people and weak army. China can easily annex Kazakhstan too. China can become world's biggest country in terms of land just by annexing Mongolia and Kazakhstan.
Click to expand...
But Kazakhstan is a Muslim-majority country. What makes you think they would want to join China when they are all independent?

I can understand China wanting to annex Mongolia and North Korea.

I support Chinese reunification with Taiwan by the way.
 
MultaniGuy said:
But Kazakhstan is a Muslim-majority country. What makes you think they would want to join China when they are all independent?

I can understand China wanting to annex Mongolia and North Korea.

I support Chinese reunification with Taiwan by the way.
Click to expand...

China does not annex land unless China becomes fascist country like Nazi Germany.
 
MultaniGuy said:
But Kazakhstan is a Muslim-majority country. What makes you think they would want to join China when they are all independent?

I can understand China wanting to annex Mongolia and North Korea.

I support Chinese reunification with Taiwan by the way.
Click to expand...
The living standard of Kazakhstan and China are so far apart. Who do not want to have their living standard upgrade immediately by joining others?

If China open the border and allow Myanmar and Vietnam people to come and u think no one will join PRC?

Same as China border those central Asia. But why would China burden ourselves unnecessary?
 

