What's new

Americans Suffer Pay Cut as Inflation Outpaces Wage Growth

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
49,662
-12
93,814
Country
China
Location
China


Americans Suffer Pay Cut as Inflation Outpaces Wage Growth​

by Felix Richter,
Oct 13, 2022

Despite the Fed’s most aggressive rate hikes in decades, consumer prices continued to climb in September, adding to fears that inflation and higher interest rates are here to stay. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices climbed 8.2 percent over the last 12 months before seasonal adjustment, barely down from 8.3 percent the previous month.

Low interest rates, Covid-related supply constraints and strong consumer spending partly fueled by generous stimulus checks had already put upward pressure on prices before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The war’s severe impact on fuel and food prices has further fanned the flames, turning an inflation scare into a global crisis.

As the following chart shows, inflation has now been outpacing nominal wage growth for 18 months straight, meaning that Americans can afford less than they could a year ago, despite wages rising on paper. While average hourly earnings climbed 5.0 percent from $30.92 to $32.46 over the past 12 months, consumer prices soared 8.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, resulting in a 3-percent decline in real hourly earnings.
As anyone who has ever taken a pay cut knows, there are few things more discouraging than putting in the same amount of work in for less money, which is why it’s understandable that inflation is at the very top of many Americans’ list of concerns.

27610.jpeg


www.statista.com

Infographic: Americans Suffer Pay Cut as Inflation Outpaces Wage Growth

This chart shows the year-over-year change in consumer prices, real and nominal hourly earnings in the United States.
www.statista.com www.statista.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
American households struggle as inflation continues - new survey
Replies
5
Views
222
Communism
C
The SC
America Needs Higher, Longer-Lasting Inflation
Replies
0
Views
338
The SC
The SC
beijingwalker
US economy shrank by 1.5% in the first three months of 2022
Replies
5
Views
460
Beast
B
beijingwalker
As inflation heats up, 64% of Americans are now living paycheck to paycheck
Replies
9
Views
454
HAIDER
HAIDER
ghazi52
No end to America's rising prices: Another inflation measure rose in January
Replies
0
Views
321
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom