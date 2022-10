Americans Prefer Single-family Neighborhoods

Would you want one to move next-door to your single-family home? This is real affordable housing, by the way: one of these condos is currently selling for $527 per square foot

Is high density worse for the environment, traffic, and crime? Most Americans think so | YouGov In a recent poll, YouGov asked Americans to weigh in on the pros and cons of high-density living. The results show that most Americans, including most of those who live in cities, believe that high density is not only worse for the environment, but also a driver of traffic congestion and crime.

