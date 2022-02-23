Americans coming back from the crusades (Warning Graphics Photos)

MultaniGuy
Feb 6, 2017
Travis Mills
John Peck
The Afghanistan crusade was their battle of Lepanto.
WTF is wrong with you?
Travis Mills
View attachment 817767
John Peck
The Afghanistan crusade was their battle of Lepanto.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion. No need to get hysterical.
This schadenfreude seems bit excessive when we have whole AFIRM full of such unfortunate individuals.
Then stop going on imperial wars, where Iraq was utterly destroyed.
You missed the point.
How about you stop leaching of West for a starter. Leave American ally Canada and do a hijrat to Afghanistan
Amazing, what ship-wrecks some seemingly normal human beings turn out to be.
Stop invading smaller countries for imperial objectives.
Then tell the West to stop obliterating third world countries. Stealing their natural resources.
And where did I laugh?
Utterly disgusting exhibition. Notice that decent Pakistanis are equally nauseous.
Afghanistan is not my country.
Nice try, Canada is not USA. Canada is Canada.
And where did I laugh in posts? Please bring the evidence. If you think my post was in bad taste fine.
What about British imperialists who supposedly treated Hindus a little bit better than stewards and slaves essentially?
Utterly disgusting exhibition. Notice that decent Pakistanis are equally nauseous.