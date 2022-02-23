Americans coming back from the crusades (Warning Graphics Photos)

Reichsmarschall said: How about you stop leaching of West for a starter. Leave American ally Canada and do a hijrat to Afghanistan Click to expand...

Reichsmarschall said: How about you stop leaching of West for a starter. Leave American ally Canada and do a hijrat to Afghanistan Click to expand...

Joe Shearer said: Amazing, what ship-wrecks some seemingly normal human beings turn out to be.



Utterly disgusting exhibition. Notice that decent Pakistanis are equally nauseous. Click to expand...

Reichsmarschall said: How about you stop leaching of West for a starter. Leave American ally Canada and do a hijrat to Afghanistan Click to expand...

Reichsmarschall said: How about you stop leaching of West for a starter. Leave American ally Canada and do a hijrat to Afghanistan Click to expand...

Stop invading smaller countries for imperial objectives.Make the United Nations more inclusive.Stop being injust to third world countries.Solve Kashmir dispute.Solve territorial disputes then.Then tell the West to stop obliterating third world countries. Stealing their natural resources.What about the holocaust. Why not criticize the injustices European countries have done to others.What about that?And where did I laugh?I am just a person who wants to call a spade a spade.Afghanistan is not my country.I am a Pakistani citizen, thank you very much. If you disagree with me fine.But I too am anti-imperialist as well.Nice try, Canada is not USA. Canada is Canada.And where did I laugh in posts? Please bring the evidence. If you think my post was in bad taste fine.But I too am against the imperialism of the west.What about UK's imperialism in India? Would you not oppose that as well?What about Shashi Tharoor?He condemns British imperialism in India.