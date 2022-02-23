What's new

Americans coming back from the crusades (Warning Graphics Photos)

MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
10,030
-1
9,615
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
1645588848298.png

Travis Mills


1645588878532.png


John Peck

The Afghanistan crusade was their battle of Lepanto.
 
Reichsmarschall said:
This schadenfreude seems bit excessive when we have whole AFIRM full of such unfortunate individuals.
Click to expand...
Then stop going on imperial wars, where Iraq was utterly destroyed.

What do you say to that?

Every man is entitled to his opinion.

You peoples have missed the point.

Those who go on imperial wars, or serve imperial agendas...they deserve their punishment.

maithil said:
Wow.. Now laughing at injured soldiers .
Click to expand...
You missed the point.
STOP IMPERIAL WARS THEN!!!
 
Reichsmarschall said:
How about you stop leaching of West for a starter. Leave American ally Canada and do a hijrat to Afghanistan
Click to expand...
Stop invading smaller countries for imperial objectives.

Make the United Nations more inclusive.

Stop being injust to third world countries.

Solve Kashmir dispute.

Solve territorial disputes then.

Reichsmarschall said:
How about you stop leaching of West for a starter. Leave American ally Canada and do a hijrat to Afghanistan
Click to expand...
Then tell the West to stop obliterating third world countries. Stealing their natural resources.

What about the holocaust. Why not criticize the injustices European countries have done to others.

What about that?

Joe Shearer said:
Amazing, what ship-wrecks some seemingly normal human beings turn out to be.

Utterly disgusting exhibition. Notice that decent Pakistanis are equally nauseous.
Click to expand...
And where did I laugh?

I am just a person who wants to call a spade a spade.

Reichsmarschall said:
How about you stop leaching of West for a starter. Leave American ally Canada and do a hijrat to Afghanistan
Click to expand...
Afghanistan is not my country.

I am a Pakistani citizen, thank you very much. If you disagree with me fine.

But I too am anti-imperialist as well.

Reichsmarschall said:
How about you stop leaching of West for a starter. Leave American ally Canada and do a hijrat to Afghanistan
Click to expand...
Nice try, Canada is not USA. Canada is Canada.

maithil said:
Wow.. Now laughing at injured soldiers .
Click to expand...
And where did I laugh in posts? Please bring the evidence. If you think my post was in bad taste fine.

But I too am against the imperialism of the west.

What about UK's imperialism in India? Would you not oppose that as well?

What about Shashi Tharoor?
He condemns British imperialism in India.
 
Last edited:
Joe Shearer said:
Amazing, what ship-wrecks some seemingly normal human beings turn out to be.

Utterly disgusting exhibition. Notice that decent Pakistanis are equally nauseous.
Click to expand...
What about British imperialists who supposedly treated Hindus a little bit better than stewards and slaves essentially?

Come on, boy, why are you so afraid to speak the truth.

1645590322832.png


The British treated the Indians a little bit better than foot messaging servants and beggars.

Why are you so afraid to speak up against imperialism, but then criticize me?

The thing is, I am not afraid to call a spade a spade.
 

