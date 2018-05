Relax on one of the many beautiful tropical beaches.

Or, if you're feeling more adventurous, go jet-skiing.

Hike a mountain and see wild monkeys at Luhuitou Park.

Walk on a suspension bridge and go zip-lining at Yalong Bay Tropical Paradise Forest Park.

Climb a waterfall in Yanuo Tropical Rain Forest Resort.

Visit a Buddhist temple at Nanshan Buddhism Cultural Park.

Eat delicious food at the night market.

Stay at Phoenix Island, a luxurious island resort.