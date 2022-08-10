Americans Are Flying to Israel to Displace Palestinians

Evangelicals, they protect Israeli Jews because they believe once Jews build the third Temple their Lord Christ Jesus will return, and guess what he will do up on his return ? Kill and Murder anyone who deny his Lordship lol so basically these Evangelicals are feeding and caring for the Jews only for their Lord Christ murder them when he returns . And Jews take their help because they (Evangelicals) have powerful lobby, and their hate for Muslims is on par with Jews, and Funny thing is that Jews also take Evangelicals help so they can built the third temple so their Messiah can appear, and their Messiah will again Slaughter Muslims and Christians and create a dominant Jewish Govt, and bring them wealth and power. Between them there are Muslims who are fighting for their homeland, And our believe that things will happen when Allah SWT commands it, not a second before, not a second later. The temple will be created, sooner or later with or without American Evangelicals, or West support of Israel. And when that happen little did they know that both Christians and Jews are just pawns who are doing their part in fulfilling the Promise/Prophecy of Rasool Allah.