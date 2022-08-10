What's new

Americans Are Flying to Israel to Displace Palestinians

Americans Are Flying to Israel to Displace Palestinians


By Angie Nassar
Fatima Salem, a 70-year-old Palestinian woman, stands in front of a group of Americans who are building a fence around the yard outside her house.

“I want to enter my home,” she says.

The dwelling in front of her houses 11 family members and three generations. It’s the place where Salem was born and it’s the place where her parents grew old and passed away. It’s also the place where she raised her children. Salem’s granddaughter, also named Fatima, plays in the yard outside the house. Little Fatima is wearing a red tracksuit and staring in silence at the strangers who have invaded her space.

Salem and her family live in Sheikh Jarrah, a Palestinian neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem that was occupied by Israel in 1967. It’s against international law to push Palestinians out of this area, but that hasn’t stopped settlers – nationalist Jewish groups that believe in a divine right to this land – from trying.

But the Americans – hired by Chaim Silberstein, the head of a U.S.-registered charity – are here to claim this land as their own.

“It’s a parking lot that belongs to us,” says a young man wearing black glasses and a gray T-shirt with the word Boston emblazoned on it in blue.

Fatima’s entire family comes outside, and pleads for the group to leave. Instead, a Virginia rabbi named Ben Packer screams at them repeatedly, “No, no, no!”

The effort to displace the Salems has been decades in the making. And it’s happening because of a law that allows settlers to argue that Jewish residents used to live on this property. Palestinians don’t have the same right to reclaim property that once belonged to them.

An Israeli bystander approaches the Americans building the fence and asks, “Why are you doing this? Understand what you are doing.”

“We got a basic idea,” says a young man with a Texan drawl. He’s wearing neon orange gloves as he separates wiring from the bunched-up fence being rolled out in front of the Salem family.

Little Fatima carries a chair over her head. The Salems have decided to use one of the last forms of resistance they have left: their bodies. They set up tables and chairs in the yard. They’re now almost completely surrounded by the fence.

“I will not leave my home. Even if they come here and kick me out. I’ll climb over the door and come back in. I swear. They’ll kill me here before I’ll leave,” the elder Fatima later tells us.

While it’s the Israeli government and military that enforce Palestinian displacement, it’s settler groups that work behind the scenes to make it happen.

After months of reporting, my team and I found a network of Israeli settlers tied to charity donations from abroad – and Americans themselves – that are connected to efforts to displace this family.

In a new documentary for AJ+, we explore the links between the settler movement in Israel, charitable giving in the U.S. and the people who are participating in it.

https://www.ajplus.net/stories/article-americans-are-flying-to-israel-to-displace-palestinians

 
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
4,410
0
6,674
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Evangelicals, they protect Israeli Jews because they believe once Jews build the third Temple their Lord Christ Jesus will return, and guess what he will do up on his return ? Kill and Murder anyone who deny his Lordship lol so basically these Evangelicals are feeding and caring for the Jews only for their Lord Christ murder them when he returns . And Jews take their help because they (Evangelicals) have powerful lobby, and their hate for Muslims is on par with Jews, and Funny thing is that Jews also take Evangelicals help so they can built the third temple so their Messiah can appear, and their Messiah will again Slaughter Muslims and Christians and create a dominant Jewish Govt, and bring them wealth and power. Between them there are Muslims who are fighting for their homeland, And our believe that things will happen when Allah SWT commands it, not a second before, not a second later. The temple will be created, sooner or later with or without American Evangelicals, or West support of Israel. And when that happen little did they know that both Christians and Jews are just pawns who are doing their part in fulfilling the Promise/Prophecy of Rasool Allah.
 
DF41

DF41

FULL MEMBER
Mar 20, 2022
550
-6
836
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
0 tsApp Image 2022-08-12 at 3.01.46 PM.jpeg



smiley-emoji.gif
 
AZMwi

AZMwi

FULL MEMBER
Apr 17, 2021
834
-4
1,203
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
FB_IMG_1646878787196.jpg


FB_IMG_1621713386148.jpg
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
19,189
-14
22,809
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Identify the yanks and target their families in the US
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
11,534
16
13,412
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
More and more Israeli supporters should reach Israel. Israeli govt should eastablish settlements for these people.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
16,949
-7
27,704
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Not the problem or business of Pakistanis. We can't even solve the SEVERE problems of Pakistan so there is no point in concerning ourselves with the problems and issues of non-Pakistanis.
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,758
-1
1,108
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
Goritoes said:
Evangelicals, they protect Israeli Jews because they believe once Jews build the third Temple their Lord Christ Jesus will return, and guess what he will do up on his return ? Kill and Murder anyone who deny his Lordship lol so basically these Evangelicals are feeding and caring for the Jews only for their Lord Christ murder them when he returns . And Jews take their help because they (Evangelicals) have powerful lobby, and their hate for Muslims is on par with Jews, and Funny thing is that Jews also take Evangelicals help so they can built the third temple so their Messiah can appear, and their Messiah will again Slaughter Muslims and Christians and create a dominant Jewish Govt, and bring them wealth and power. Between them there are Muslims who are fighting for their homeland, And our believe that things will happen when Allah SWT commands it, not a second before, not a second later. The temple will be created, sooner or later with or without American Evangelicals, or West support of Israel. And when that happen little did they know that both Christians and Jews are just pawns who are doing their part in fulfilling the Promise/Prophecy of Rasool Allah.
Click to expand...
Evangelical people loves to sck dcks of people with money.
And Jewish-American are middle/upper class in USA.
They hate the poor and love the rich.
They are insane, and they can't be trusted, they are not real friends of Jewish people.
Just brainwashed insane religious nutjobs people.

Nothing strange, in the WWII they would side with nazis, because nazis were the strong and the rich ones, like others many Christian people did.
 
BHAN85

BHAN85

FULL MEMBER
Jan 5, 2015
1,758
-1
1,108
Country
Spain
Location
Spain
SQ8 said:
Oddly - its the settlers who are most vociferous. A lot of born and raised Israelis are less extremist and actually more interested in finding an amicable solution
Click to expand...
It's not odd.

Here in Spain, in the secessionist provinces, the most problematic and troublemaking people are the sons of Spanish immigrants from other provinces, who adopt separatists crazy ideas.

It was funny see secessionist terrorists arrested with Spanish surnames (instead surnames of the separatist zone).
 

