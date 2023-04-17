What's new

American Woman Spewing Anti-China Propaganda Gets Rude Awakening!

American Woman Spewing Anti-China Propaganda Gets Rude Awakening!​

Americans don't know that their media is more of a propaganda channel than their Chinese counterpart, Chinese audience know that their media is being censored while Americans don't know about theirs.


American woman: "I've been very concerned lately about China. They are lending money to countries to build ports and different infrastructure"
Greek Finance Minister : " What's wrong with it? countries need ports, get ports"
American woman: "But they are making people depend on..., I know its the same thing that we've done.."
Greek Finance Minister : "No, it's not, they are far more humanistic that the United States ever was"
 
That part is great. Whether the projects make long term economic sense for the country, or how to pay the debt back is what causes the issues.
well, not worth responding the guy is the former finance minister. he was kicked out of his own political party and recently beaten up on the street in Athens.

He was also the key figure in handing over the Greek port of Piraeus to the Chinese.
So all in all, not convinced he is altogether unbiased on the question of Chinese benevolence.
 

