American values

GOT EM!!!!Iranian values
Iran denies firing missile to down Ukrainian jet, calls for evidenceMultiple officials told NBC News that U.S. intelligence has evidence suggesting the jetliner was brought down by a missile launched in error.www.nbcnews.com
later after video evidence catches them red handed
Iran admits shooting down jetliner with missile; says the strike was unintentionalIran has admitted publicly that its military "unintentionally" shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, culminating days of intense back-and-forth between the U.S. and Iran as the two nations volley threats and accusations at one another.www.usatoday.com