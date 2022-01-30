American universities forced to ban caste system based discrimination among Indian students.

Colleges and universities across the US are moving to ban caste discrimination A tweak to California State University's anti-discrimination policy that quietly went into effect on January 1 acknowledges caste discrimination. Now that the largest university system in the country's most populous state has committed to caste protections, many hope the movement for caste...

I never thought this could be an issue here in North America but apparently Modi tentacles and filth is spreading in American campuses as well. Looking back when I studied in States I do remember two groups of Indian students. Wonder if it was because of caste system that they were so different and separate from each other .