What's new

American universities forced to ban caste system based discrimination among Indian students.

F

Flight of falcon

SENIOR MEMBER
May 22, 2019
2,331
0
5,284
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
I never thought this could be an issue here in North America but apparently Modi tentacles and filth is spreading in American campuses as well. Looking back when I studied in States I do remember two groups of Indian students. Wonder if it was because of caste system that they were so different and separate from each other .

www.cnn.com

Colleges and universities across the US are moving to ban caste discrimination

A tweak to California State University's anti-discrimination policy that quietly went into effect on January 1 acknowledges caste discrimination. Now that the largest university system in the country's most populous state has committed to caste protections, many hope the movement for caste...
www.cnn.com www.cnn.com
 
Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2010
3,955
3
5,947
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Thailand
So much for unity in diversity.. the entire country is a fraud scheme of the upper castes. Hindus oppress each other more than anyone else, even outside their borders.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
18,699
70
50,060
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Flight of falcon said:
I never thought this could be an issue here in North America but apparently Modi tentacles and filth is spreading in American campuses as well. Looking back when I studied in States I do remember two groups of Indian students. Wonder if it was because of caste system that they were so different and separate from each other .

www.cnn.com

Colleges and universities across the US are moving to ban caste discrimination

A tweak to California State University's anti-discrimination policy that quietly went into effect on January 1 acknowledges caste discrimination. Now that the largest university system in the country's most populous state has committed to caste protections, many hope the movement for caste...
www.cnn.com www.cnn.com
Click to expand...

Good luck with that. These imbeciles in the US have been bringing over millions of Indian workers on loose visa schemes hence entrenching the system itself.
How can you change a mindset?
 
YouGotRouged

YouGotRouged

FULL MEMBER
Nov 15, 2011
1,096
-3
906
Country
Oman
Location
Canada
waz said:
Good luck with that. These imbeciles in the US have been bringing over millions of Indian workers on loose visa schemes hence entrenching the system itself.
How can you change a mindset?
Click to expand...
You can't, you just hope and pray their kids grow up with a different mindset and show the "ungli" when their parents/grandparents/relatives insist on bring that cr@p into their lives.

Did the same to my maternal aunt in a very not so pleasant conversation, honey never tasted sweeter than that banshee's indignation
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

khansaheeb
Four men charged with rape and murder of 9-year-old girl in India
Replies
3
Views
238
maverick1977
maverick1977
PakSword
Under fire from Hindu nationalist groups, U.S.-based scholars of South Asia worry about academic freedom
Replies
6
Views
604
gulli
G
ghazi52
Biden says he'll soon outline his administration's plans to make high-quality masks free to Americans
Replies
10
Views
500
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
khansaheeb
Even in the US, South Asians say caste has proved hard to escape
Replies
6
Views
475
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
D
American Scientist Proves Brahmins are Foreigners (not native to Indian sub-continent)
Replies
1
Views
520
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom