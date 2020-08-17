/ Register

  Monday, August 17, 2020

American Threats’ behind Calm in Libya’s Sirte

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by The SC, Aug 17, 2020 at 2:38 AM.

  Aug 17, 2020 at 2:38 AM #1
    The SC

    The SC ELITE MEMBER

    16 August, 2020

    American officials recently informed the warring parties in Libya that any violation of the ongoing ceasefire in the strategic city of Sirte will lead to a severe response from the United States, informed sources told Asharq Al-Awsat.

    They said the response could lead to political and economic sanctions. The sources, which spoke on condition of anonymity, did not elaborate.

    The calm in Sirte reflects the realization of the Libyan National Army (LNA) and Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) that the American threats this time around are different than ones in the past, they continued.

    Washington is spearheading a political solution that would see Sirte transformed into the headquarters of a new authority that would be formed in Libya. It will be established after a ceasefire deal is reached and after all arms are removed from the city.

    Both the LNA and GNA would withdraw their forces to a safe distance from Sirte, while oil production would resume and Turkey would pull out its forces and mercenaries from the country. The LNA, in turn, would end its association with the Russian Wagner Group.

    On the ground, the LNA, commanded by Khalifa Haftar, accused Turkey of transforming western Libya into a camp for ISIS extremists.

    LNA official Khaled Mahjoub revealed that Ankara, which backs the GNA, of bringing in 3,000 Syrian mercenaries to Libya. ISIS leaders are among them.

    He accused Turkey of attempting to revive the “ISIS state” in western Libya, where the GNA is in control.


    https://english.aawsat.com/home/article/2450826/‘american-threats’-behind-calm-libya’s-sirte
     
  Aug 17, 2020 at 3:06 AM #2
    damm1t

    damm1t SENIOR MEMBER

    "ISIS" is a magical word. Bring it into everything and tadaaam! Your opponent is on evil side in no time.

    Even tho US presidents accuse each other to form the ISIS on the ground.
    Even tho secret video footage of US helis took away ISIS militants before the operation.
    Even tho "ISIS" is magically show up everywhere exactly US need it to be, then disappears when YPG/PKK settle there.
    Even tho Turkey killed 3000+ ISIS terrorists at Al-Bab operation despite of own soldiers martyrdom.
    Even tho Turkey offered US to finish ISIS and they refused and armed PKK/YPG instead.
    Even tho PKK/YPG released captured "ISIS" terrorists and force them fight with Turkey.

    [​IMG]

    Now gulfies want to use the "ISIS". They are such a useful tool...
     
