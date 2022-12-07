American teaching institutes counter RSS filth on campuses.

Flight of falcon
SENIOR MEMBER
- May 22, 2019
- 3,321
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
Unbelievable trash being imported from India. Same problem in Canada. RSS filthy followers are destroying every institute here as well….
Brown University bans caste discrimination throughout campus in a first for the Ivy League | CNN
The Ivy League university now explicitly prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, joining a number of US colleges and universities in shoring up protections against an ill-understood, insidious form of oppression.
www.cnn.com