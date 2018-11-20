What's new

American sponsored Taliban and implications for Pakistan

CriticalThought

Oct 10, 2016
NOTE: This is an analysis piece that utilizes publicly available information to draw conclusions. The author does not have access to any secret, classified, or non-publicly disclosed information. As is the case with all such analysis, there is a margin of error in the conclusions drawn. The reader is advised to take this into consideration and use personal intellect and knowledge to draw individual conclusions.

America has a well known history of contracting marriages of convenience with fundamentalist Islamic regimes. From Saudi Arabia to Iran, Islamists have been brought to power under American auspices. Currently, we are seeing an increasing dialog between America and Taliban in Afghanistan. Here we try to interpret recent developments in the region and understand their implications for Pakistan.

The fundamental problem that America has faced in Afghanistan is corruption and incompetence of the government. In contrast, the Americans have observed the consistent rise of Taliban based on constant capability development and cunning planning. Coupled with a fundamentally principled approach that sets them apart from the likes of ISIS, an impartial American observer must give guarded respect to the temerity, audacity, and tenacity of the Afghan Taliban.

Before proceeding further, let us recap US interests in Afghanistan. The ultimate American aim is to control and influence the geographical region from South Asia (Pakistan) to Central Asia. As part of this grand aim, the US wants to see a secular, denuclearized Pakistan that has definite Western leanings, and poses no threat to the regional American pawn against China - India.

So what would be the most extreme step the US may take to control Afghanistan? Make friends with the competent enemy. To this effect, the rise of an American sponsored Taliban is definitely possible. If Russia and China fail to woo them, this possibility will certainly transform into reality.

What would be the features of such an alliance? First of all, America would enter a peace agreement that guarantees the Taliban will neither attack Western interests, nor harbor elements that plan and conduct such attacks. It is to be noted, that the recent pronouncement of the European Union stating blasphemy is not free speech sets up a favorable environment for such an agreement. In return, America would grant both military and economic aid to the Taliban to establish an Islamic government. Of course, this economic aid will come from mining Afghanistan's extensive mineral wealth, just as the Saudi petrodollars come from oil.

What would be the implications for Pakistan if this comes to pass? Let us recall that Pakistan today holds little to no leverage over the Afghan Taliban. What we have today is a history replete with unreliability in providing support, deceitful manipulation by withholding the news of Mullah Omar's demise, and cunning control by holding their top leadership prisoners. Today, those prisoners are free men slated for power backed by the Americans. This author hopes they were treated well during their stay in Pakistan!

As counterpoint to this development, we see an increasingly secular Pakistan, whose top leadership has a limited, Westernized notion of Islam. They have already shown their true colors on the matter of Asia Mal'oona, and are expected to further act on the Western agenda in guise of the National Action Plan. And to top it all off, the fence being erected along the Afghan border is not acceptable to any stakeholder in Afghanistan, including the Taliban. Pakistan today is not a natural ally to any faction in the political mess that is Afghanistan. As a matter of fact, the one and only natural ally that a secular Pakistan will find in the entire region is China.

And so the picture emerges. A well equipped, well trained, competent Taliban holding anti-Pakistan sentiments, who have historical bones to pick with us and over whom we hold no leverage. To top it off, the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan now enjoys sanctuary in Afghanistan, along with elements of ISIS. Add a bit of CIA pot stirring into the mix, and we have a potent mixture that will blow up on our faces. Causing a conflict between a highly Islamic Afghanistan and an increasingly secular and liberal Pakistan would be the ultimate revenge by the US which accuses Pakistan of double cross and back-stabbing.

It is then shocking how the Pakistani leadership has willingly given away its influence in Afghanistan. From releasing the Taliban top leadership on American demands, to construction of the fence, to completely distancing itself from the Afghan endgame, to failure in ensuring the safety of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq, Pakistan's vested interests have been systematically destroyed. The reader should make no mistakes - America will do everything in its power to ensure Pakistan is no longer a stakeholder in Afghanistan. What could have been a strategic advantage has been turned into potential risk.

The only ray of hope today is the Russian and Chinese interest. Both great powers understand the implications of an American backed Taliban in their neighborhood. For China, the stakes are higher because of the proximity of Xinjiang and the potential of Taliban action. At this point, we can only hope that our allies will gain influence and control over a region that was once considered our backyard.
 
Foxtrot Delta

Foxtrot Delta

Sep 18, 2015
This thought is a little too late only taliban now surviving are the ones who are anti USA. The ones usa or someone else sponsored against pakistan are all dead or hiding inside afghanistan
 
C

CriticalThought

Oct 10, 2016
RoadRunner401 said:
If the author hasn't learned anything in last 30some years, then he or she never will, the only interest that should be looked after is Pakistan's interest, everything else should be secondary.
Well, you have seriously misunderstood in the past five minutes. Read again with full context.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
RoadRunner401 said:
If the author hasn't learned anything in last 30some years, then he or she never will, the only interest that should be looked after is Pakistan's interest, everything else should be secondary.
When Musharaf hugged Bush back in 2001 and dumped Taliban, I should think a big wake up call for Afghan Taliban "Don't trust Pakistan".
 
Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

Jan 20, 2016
It seems the America-Taliban talks have gone ti** up. Perhaps the reason Trump blowing his gaskit against Pakistan

https://www.dawn.com/news/1446664/taliban-say-no-pact-struck-with-us-over-deadline-to-end-war

Taliban say no pact struck with US over deadline to end war


A senior Taliban member in Afghanistan said Khalilzad’s strategy to declare a deadline showed how desperate the US was to withdraw forces. “Taliban leaders have not agreed to any deadline because we are winning on all fronts,” he added.
 
C

CriticalThought

Oct 10, 2016
Taimoor Khan said:
It seems the America-Taliban talks have gone ti** up. Perhaps the reason Trump blowing his gaskit against Pakistan

https://www.dawn.com/news/1446664/taliban-say-no-pact-struck-with-us-over-deadline-to-end-war

Taliban say no pact struck with US over deadline to end war


A senior Taliban member in Afghanistan said Khalilzad’s strategy to declare a deadline showed how desperate the US was to withdraw forces. “Taliban leaders have not agreed to any deadline because we are winning on all fronts,” he added.
The game is still being played. Keep watching.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
CriticalThought said:
increasingly secular Pakistan, whose top leadership has a limited, Westernized notion of Islam.
The Chinese and the Russians that you suggest as natural allies would prefer either a secular Pakistan or a 'westernized Islam' over the desi madness we have in Pakistan as peddled by mullahs. A quick study of 'Sinocized Islam' in Sinkiang should sober you up or perhaps the Russified Islam in Chechnia, post Putin's genocide should be equally instructive.
 
RoadRunner401

RoadRunner401

May 28, 2015
Indus Pakistan said:
When Musharaf hugged Bush back in 2001 and dumped Taliban, I should think a big wake up call for Afghan Taliban "Don't trust Pakistan".
Not sure what they think or don't think, but what mushy did was in 2001 and now its 2018 so far Taliban are more interested in getting the outsiders out of Afghanistan.
 
C

CriticalThought

Oct 10, 2016
Indus Pakistan said:
The Chinese and the Russians that you suggest as natural allies would prefer either a secular Pakistan or a 'westernized Islam' over the desi madness we have in Pakistan as peddled by mullahs. A quick study of 'Sinocized Islam' in Sinkiang should sober you up or perhaps the Russified Islam in Chechnia, post Putin's genocide should be equally instructive.
Misunderstanding of their internal policies on your part. They have no qualms in courting the Taliban today. You can't get more puritanical than the Taliban.

RoadRunner401 said:
Not sure what they think or don't think, but what mushy did was in 2001 and now its 2018 so far Taliban are more interested in getting the outsiders out of Afghanistan.
Is that all they are interested in? And can someone make them interested in something else with the right incentives?
 
C

CriticalThought

Oct 10, 2016
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

May 7, 2012
RoadRunner401 said:
Not sure what they think or don't think, but what mushy did was in 2001 and now its 2018 so far Taliban are more interested in getting the outsiders out of Afghanistan.
The Afghan Taliban, call it their strength or weakness are not very flexible. Indeed had they been pragmatic they would still have been in power in 2018 because in 2001 they would have very sensibly hauled over Bin Laden to USA and even 'exported' rest of his Arabs of AQ for few $ billions. But as you know at point of gun they refused. Rest is history. Even today their core demand is "USA out" and that will not change come what may. So I struggle to see how Taliban are going to become vanguards of US interests after having blown the original jackpot 18 years ago and handing it to Northern Alliance.

To be sure Taliban were never subserviant to anyone even at the height of their rule in Kabul when Pakistan and UAE were only countries that recognized them. Their position on Durand and other issues with Pakistan remained and could often be crude. They for instance had the Pakistani football team lashed [despite Pakistan doing everything to stop them] in Kabul for wearing shorts.

However compared to Northern Alliance and NUG of today [which are actually the same thing] Taliban were very pro Pakistan. It's like Spain and Ireland with UK. Both countries have issues [Gibralter/Ulster] but that does not stop them from having functioning relationship with UK. From Pakistan's perspective the best thing is USA leaves, Taliban gain more influence and China/Russia play a greater role. This would reduce Indian influence in Afghanistan and would the best Pakistan can expect.
 
RoadRunner401

RoadRunner401

May 28, 2015
CriticalThought said:
Is that all they are interested in? And can someone make them interested in something else with the right incentives?
Everybody is for sale, but you think they control 70% of Afghanistan because aliens from mars are helping them.

Indus Pakistan said:
So I struggle to see how Taliban are going to become vanguards of US interests after having blown the original jackpot 18 years ago and handing it to Northern Alliance.
That's exactly what I am saying
 

