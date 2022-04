Patriot forever said: https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1517938597131087872

There is no rule of law, no justice in this country.



This is an American colony managed through mercenary Generals.



Don't go after the corrupt thugs this time.Go after the NRO givers and facilitators this time. Hang them and make an example.They are responsible for saving and bringing the thug mafia to rule over us again and again.