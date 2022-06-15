What's new

American soldiers captured by Russians in Donbas.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1537149981446049794

If I were Putin, I set the following conditions for their release:

1. Effective immediately and for all eternity, the end of US arms support for Kiev army, either through sale or through donation.

2. Recognition of Taiwan as a province of China and hitherto, effective immediately and for all eternity, the end of US arms support for Taipei army, either through sale or through donation.

3. End sanction against China, Syria, Russia, Cuba, Venezuela, Libya, Iran, Yemen, North Korea.





Last edited:
Solidify said:
Oh this is going to ring a lot of bells across the board - deny or falsified or fake .. lets see


I just found some links. See here:

www.cnn.com

Two American fighters are missing in Ukraine and feared captured | CNN

Two Americans fighting alongside Ukrainian forces north of Kharkiv have been missing for nearly a week and there are fears that they may have been captured by Russian forces, according to their families and a fellow fighter.
www.cnn.com www.cnn.com

nypost.com

Two former US servicemen captured in Ukraine after ‘absolutely crazy’ mission: report

Alexander Drueke and Andy Huynh were taken prisoner during a fierce fight with Russian armor during the ongoing Ukrainian counterattacks in the nation’s northeast, The Telegraph reported.
nypost.com nypost.com

 
FORMER.
FORMER Russian soldiers were in Wagner (pro Syrian government tribesmen) when 40 American troops (different SpecOps units) supported Kurds with AH-64 Apache, F-22, F-15E, B-52, AC-130, MQ-9 Reaper and USMC M777 and M142 HIMARS absolutely toasted.
Russians denied, even after several asking from the US side, that they have troops there, so they wanted to test US reaction.
 
reflecthofgeismar said:
FORMER.
FORMER Russian soldiers were in Wagner (pro Syrian government tribesmen) when 40 American troops (different SpecOps units) supported Kurds with AH-64 Apache, F-22, F-15E, B-52, AC-130, MQ-9 Reaper and USMC M777 and M142 HIMARS absolutely toasted.
Russians denied, even after several asking from the US side, that they have troops there, so they wanted to test US reaction.

Just just jussst 40 ? OMG just 40 soldiers ??
Against all those baddy baddy wagner group ?
They ONLY had a AH-64, F22, F15E, B-52, C130, MQ9, M777 and M142 support them ONLY....
 
jamal18 said:
A lot to ask for the return of two soldiers.


Americans say they value American lives. So the conditions are justified as far as I'm concerned unless they want to see captured American soldiers rot in their cells for the rest of their lives which won't be pretty.
 
Iron Shrappenel said:
Just just jussst 40 ? OMG just 40 soldiers ??
Against all those baddy baddy wagner group ?
They ONLY had a AH-64, F22, F15E, B-52, C130, MQ9, M777 and M142 support them ONLY....


No not only and nothing special but my point is that the US is the only country which can support it's troops, even a small, unimportant group like that, with so much firepower.
And the mercs were former Russian military.
Because "American soldiers captured by Russians in Donbas" BS.
FORMER.
It's NOTHING, Murricans DON'T care for them, same like Russians didn't care for their mercs.
 
I think they should send these American war tourist to Siberia. A few years in a labor camp will help them clear their head.
 
Tai Hai Chen said:
2. Recognition of Taiwan as a province of China and hitherto, effective immediately and for all eternity, the end of US arms support for Taipei army, either through sale or through donation

The f would Putin care about that?


Tai Hai Chen said:
3. End sanction against China, Syria, Russia, Cuba, Venezuela, Libya, Iran, Yemen, North Korea.

You think USA would do that for a few volunteers? Lol
 
Oh if American soldier are found to be involved in Ukraine then Putin must be 100% sure he will win the war...looking at American soldiers track records.
 
Tai Hai Chen said:
Americans say they value American lives. So the conditions are justified as far as I'm concerned unless they want to see captured American soldiers rot in their cells for the rest of their lives which won't be pretty.

The US govt doesn't care about American life at all.
This year, a Chinese court sentenced an American to death, but the US govt did not make any statement to save him.
It is an international practice to try to save your own citizens from foreign capital punishment. You know, even the Philippine govt will try to save the Filipinos sentenced to death. The US govt and the US media do not care about these Americans at all.

www.whatsonweibo.com

U.S. Citizen Faces Death Penalty in China for 2021 Ningbo Murder

The American citizen was sentenced in the Ningbo murder case that drew widespread attention last year.
www.whatsonweibo.com
 

