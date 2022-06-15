American soldiers captured by Russians in Donbas.

Tai Hai Chen
If I were Putin, I set the following conditions for their release:
1. Effective immediately and for all eternity, the end of US arms support for Kiev army, either through sale or through donation.
2. Recognition of Taiwan as a province of China and hitherto, effective immediately and for all eternity, the end of US arms support for Taipei army, either through sale or through donation.
3. End sanction against China, Syria, Russia, Cuba, Venezuela, Libya, Iran, Yemen, North Korea.
