Not the sharpest cookie, going thousands of miles away to a foreign land to fight, that too volunteer, if it was about money thats understandable and respectable, one's gotta earn. Doubt he would have gone to Africa or Central America or Middle East but clearly propaganda and videos of plight of blue eyed fair Ukrainians got to him. No Ukrainian or American will remember his name few months from now, what a waste of life. Either way, RIP.