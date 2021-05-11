What's new

American Society of Mechanical Engineers Mentions Surena IV in 10 Humanoid Robots of 2020

It's good to see that the achievements of our engineers are receiving global attention.

4. Research Humanoid
Mechanical engineers at the Iranian University of Tehran have been working on Surena robots since 2010. Their latest model, Surena IV, is an adult-size humanoid that is reportedly capable of face and object detection, speech recognition and generation, and can walk with a speed of 0.7 kilometers per hour. It has 43 degrees-of-freedom and its dexterous hands can grip many different shapes. Engineers use Surena to research bipedal locomotion, AI, and to attract students to careers in engineering.

1620748044099.png


10 Humanoid Robots of 2020 - ASME

Humanoid robots are staffing a hospital in Wuhan, China, helping medics to disinfect, measure temperatures, deliver food and medicine, and entertain medical staff and COVID-19 patients. Here’s a list of ten other humanoids that collaborate with humans in factories, warehouses, theaters, schools...
