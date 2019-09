We always respect those Americans who remember the noble traditions and righteous principles of their own founding fathers. These folks are the true guardians of American ideals. Many extreme and damaging policy choices come and go over the years, but this hard-core of Americans who actually walk the walk regarding the ideals of justice and freedom that their constitution speaks of, instead of the hypocrites who make those poor policy choices, continues to bring hope to others.



The deep American state remains a formidable enemy though, as we have seen during the Trump term. It cannot be shifted barring a major global upheaval and realignment.

