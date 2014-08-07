American Sees Education Along the Nu River in Nujiang, Yunnan，One of China's Poorest Mountain Regions

American Sees Education Along the Nu River in Nujiang Ethnic Lisu Autonomous perfecture, Yunnan，One of China's Poorest Mountain Regions

“I travelled to Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan, a place that is basically a tourist heaven, only without the tourists (yet). It's amazingly beautiful and 98% of the land is mountainous. That means lots of places are hard to get to. But there's lots of development going on too, and brand new highways have opened up this year, making it accessible like never before. So, in honour of Teachers' Day in China, I decided to visit an amazing school which gives children in the surrounding area access to high quality education. I joined the school choir, and I also volunteered to give the students a class... It was almost certainly, without a doubt, the worst class those children have ever sat through. ”