Colin Powell.....Barack Obama......Donald Trump.....what do they all have in common? they all worked for the US govt.

US govt committed crimes, but US govt represent all Americans formally, so at the end of the day, all Americans are ultimately responsibly, for everything the US govt does and did. simple. whether the president is white or black, republican or democrat, gay or straight, war hawk or pacifist, it doesnt matter, because at the end of the day, its the US govt acting and deciding, not individuals.

