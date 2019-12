Pakistan’s Low Yield in the Field: Diligent Deterrence or De-escalation Debacle

Pakistan’s Nuclear Doctrine and Posture

India’s Nuclear Doctrine and Posture

Low-Yield Nuclear Weapons Deterrence

India’s Reaction to Full-Spectrum Deterrence

Low-Yield Rationale: Pakistan Coping with Asymmetry or Strategic Brinkmanship?

Assessing the Potential for the Great Nuclear Misadventure

Implications for International Intervention

Opportunities

Conclusion