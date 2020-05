I would agree with you but reality is if we let these thug rioters destroy, loot, and burn businesses, it is going to impact a lot of Pakistanis who own these businesses as well as other Asian immigrant groups who depend on these businesses to make a living. It also includes the Pakistanis and Asian immigrant groups who shopped at stores that have now been looted so they cannot get what they need.



Burning grocery stores, robbing banks, looting small shops and businesses, and blocking major highways is completely unacceptable, and there should be zero tolerance for it. These rioters need to be dealt with firmly with an iron fist. Gov't should send in National Guard to control this situation and make it clear that physical property damage is not allowed in any circumstances for any reason.

Click to expand...