American military technologies general discussion

Abid123 said: A lot of american equipmtent is overrated. Click to expand...

Abid123 said: American patriot defence system failed to intercept yemeni houthi missiles. Click to expand...

Saudis Say They Intercepted Houthi Missile Attack Over Capital The strike came a day after a mysterious explosion struck an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman.

Supersonic collision: Watch the moment a Houthi missile is intercepted by Saudi air defence Ballistic missiles can now be intercepted despite travelling at speeds of more than 2 kilometres per second

Saudi Arabia says it intercepts missile attack over capital Saudi-led military coalition says Iran-allied Houthis launched a ballistic missile toward Riyadh and three booby-trapped drones toward the province of Jizan, with a number of other drones being monitored.

WSJ News Exclusive | Biden Trimming Forces Sent to Mideast to Help Saudi Arabia The Pentagon will begin removing some military capabilities and forces from the Gulf region in the first steps of an effort to realign the U.S. global military footprint away from the Mideast.

This is how Azerbaijan destroyed Russian S-300s with Israeli suicide drones The Azerbaijani military used decoy aircraft to lure out the air-defence systems deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Hunt for Armenia’s S-300: Assessing Azerbaijan's Most Sensational SAM System Hit in The Ongoing War - Edam THE HUNT FOR ARMENIA’S S-300: ASSESSING AZERBAIJAN’S MOST SENSATIONAL SAM SYSTEM HIT IN THE ONGOING WAR Dr. Can Kasapoglu, Director of Security & Defense Research Program, EDAM, Sine Ozkarasahin, Researcher, EDAM Location of the reported Armenian S-300 SAM Site What Happened? On September...

Abid123 said: Yugoslav army unit (The 3rd Brigade of the 250th Air Defense Missile Brigade) shot down the "stealth" F-117A by using soviet S-125 Neva/Pechora surface-to-air missile. Click to expand...

Revisiting the Lessons of Operation Allied Force APA Analysis Paper APA-2009-04; Title:Revisiting the Lessons of Operation Allied Force; Abstract:The first key lesson the campaign produced, was that an opposing ground force must be driven out from cover, to induce the concentration of force required to facilitate efficient targeting and...

NATO faces a tough, tight Yugoslav Army - Serbia English Analysis on Serbia; published on 22 Mar 1999 by CSMonitor

was a one-time achievement as well

"Consequently, despite inputs from the VHF acquisition radar, the X-band* engagement radar of Dani’s SA-3 battery was able to track the F-117 only at a distance of 8 miles (13 km), obtaining a lock and launching two missiles towards it only on the third attempt (the colonel would order his men to switch the engagement radar on for no more than 20 seconds for each attempt in order to avoid being targeted by NATO electronic warfare aircraft)."

The F-35 vs. The VHF Threat Amid the debate over the F-35’s effectiveness, Yugoslavia offers some interesting insights into the VHF threat.

FTM-25 missile defense flight test A Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IB guided missile is launched from the USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53) during a Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Navy test over the Pacific Ocean by the Aegis Baseline (BL) 9.C1 (BMD 5.0 Capability Upgrade) Weapon System configured ship. The SM-3 Block IB...





That test, FTM-27, had two SM-6s fired in immediate succession. The first interceptor was unarmed and designed to only collect test data while the second interceptor carried an explosive warhead and intercepted a Lockheed Martin-built target missile in its terminal stage (Defense Daily, Dec. 15, 2016). MDA did not confirm by publication time if this test copied that test style.



The Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, a nonprofit that advocates for missile defense advances and deployment, said at the time "The agency called the test “complex” but would not elaborate. It was designated Flight Test Standard Missile-27 Event 2 (FTM-27 E2) and seemed to mirror many elements of the first salvo SM-6 test intercept of an MRBM target in Dec.2016.That test, FTM-27, had two SM-6s fired in immediate succession. The first interceptor was unarmed and designed to only collect test data while the second interceptor carried an explosive warhead and intercepted a Lockheed Martin-built target missile in its terminal stage (). MDA did not confirm by publication time if this test copied that test style.The Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, a nonprofit that advocates for missile defense advances and deployment, said at the time

that the target in FTM-27 emulated a Chinese Dong-Fen 21 (DF-21) ballistic missile equipped

with a maneuverable re-entry vehicle

and designed to destroy American aircraft carriers."

MDA Completes Second SM-6 Medium Range Missile Intercept Test - Defense Daily The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) conducted its second successful missile defense flight and intercept test of a Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) against a medium-

"To carry out Operation Burnt Frost, the United States had to go where no Aegis – or any other navy’s – warship had gone before. The technical and operational challenges posed by the decision to destroy this satellite were significant. The school bus-size satellite was to be engaged higher and at a faster speed than any target engaged during years of testing the national BMDS and Aegis BMD systems, and the satellite’s hydrazine tank – the target’s aim point – was only a fraction of the overall mass of the satellite.



Given the higher closing velocities due to the satellite’s speed of greater than 17,000 miles per hour, a successful intercept would require longer radar and missile-seeker ranges, extended missile flight time and greater guidance accuracy. The Navy’s BMD warships were the assets of choice – the only assets capable of destroying the satellite reliably and efficiently.



Three Aegis warships – the Lake Erie (CG 70), Russell (DDG 59) and Decatur (DDG 73) – were tasked to participate in the satellite shoot down, with Lake Erie designated as the principal firing ship. Following extensive materiel, electronic and training preparations (including critical, one-time modifications to the SM-3 missiles), on Feb. 20, 2008, Lake Erie launched a single SM-3 missile, which intercepted the satellite at an altitude higher than 150 miles and a closing speed greater than 22,000 miles per hour."

U.S. Navy Missile Defense: Operation Burnt Frost | Defense Media Network A history story on Operation Burnt Frost, the successful shoot down of a non-functioning satellite by a U.S. Navy Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense ship.