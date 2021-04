American military technologies general discussion

Abid123 said: A lot of american equipmtent is overrated. Click to expand...

Abid123 said: American patriot defence system failed to intercept yemeni houthi missiles. Click to expand...

Saudis Say They Intercepted Houthi Missile Attack Over Capital The strike came a day after a mysterious explosion struck an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman.

Supersonic collision: Watch the moment a Houthi missile is intercepted by Saudi air defence Ballistic missiles can now be intercepted despite travelling at speeds of more than 2 kilometres per second

Saudi Arabia says it intercepts missile attack over capital Saudi-led military coalition says Iran-allied Houthis launched a ballistic missile toward Riyadh and three booby-trapped drones toward the province of Jizan, with a number of other drones being monitored.

WSJ News Exclusive | Biden Trimming Forces Sent to Mideast to Help Saudi Arabia The Pentagon will begin removing some military capabilities and forces from the Gulf region in the first steps of an effort to realign the U.S. global military footprint away from the Mideast.

This is how Azerbaijan destroyed Russian S-300s with Israeli suicide drones The Azerbaijani military used decoy aircraft to lure out the air-defence systems deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Hunt for Armenia’s S-300: Assessing Azerbaijan's Most Sensational SAM System Hit in The Ongoing War - Edam THE HUNT FOR ARMENIA’S S-300: ASSESSING AZERBAIJAN’S MOST SENSATIONAL SAM SYSTEM HIT IN THE ONGOING WAR Dr. Can Kasapoglu, Director of Security & Defense Research Program, EDAM, Sine Ozkarasahin, Researcher, EDAM Location of the reported Armenian S-300 SAM Site What Happened? On September...

Abid123 said: Yugoslav army unit (The 3rd Brigade of the 250th Air Defense Missile Brigade) shot down the "stealth" F-117A by using soviet S-125 Neva/Pechora surface-to-air missile. Click to expand...

Revisiting the Lessons of Operation Allied Force APA Analysis Paper APA-2009-04; Title:Revisiting the Lessons of Operation Allied Force; Abstract:The first key lesson the campaign produced, was that an opposing ground force must be driven out from cover, to induce the concentration of force required to facilitate efficient targeting and...

NATO faces a tough, tight Yugoslav Army - Serbia English Analysis on Serbia; published on 22 Mar 1999 by CSMonitor

was a one-time achievement as well

"Consequently, despite inputs from the VHF acquisition radar, the X-band* engagement radar of Dani’s SA-3 battery was able to track the F-117 only at a distance of 8 miles (13 km), obtaining a lock and launching two missiles towards it only on the third attempt (the colonel would order his men to switch the engagement radar on for no more than 20 seconds for each attempt in order to avoid being targeted by NATO electronic warfare aircraft)."

The F-35 vs. The VHF Threat Amid the debate over the F-35’s effectiveness, Yugoslavia offers some interesting insights into the VHF threat.

FTM-25 missile defense flight test A Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IB guided missile is launched from the USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53) during a Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Navy test over the Pacific Ocean by the Aegis Baseline (BL) 9.C1 (BMD 5.0 Capability Upgrade) Weapon System configured ship. The SM-3 Block IB...





That test, FTM-27, had two SM-6s fired in immediate succession. The first interceptor was unarmed and designed to only collect test data while the second interceptor carried an explosive warhead and intercepted a Lockheed Martin-built target missile in its terminal stage (Defense Daily, Dec. 15, 2016). MDA did not confirm by publication time if this test copied that test style.



The Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, a nonprofit that advocates for missile defense advances and deployment, said at the time "The agency called the test “complex” but would not elaborate. It was designated Flight Test Standard Missile-27 Event 2 (FTM-27 E2) and seemed to mirror many elements of the first salvo SM-6 test intercept of an MRBM target in Dec.2016.That test, FTM-27, had two SM-6s fired in immediate succession. The first interceptor was unarmed and designed to only collect test data while the second interceptor carried an explosive warhead and intercepted a Lockheed Martin-built target missile in its terminal stage (). MDA did not confirm by publication time if this test copied that test style.The Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, a nonprofit that advocates for missile defense advances and deployment, said at the time

that the target in FTM-27 emulated a Chinese Dong-Fen 21 (DF-21) ballistic missile equipped

with a maneuverable re-entry vehicle

and designed to destroy American aircraft carriers."

MDA Completes Second SM-6 Medium Range Missile Intercept Test - Defense Daily The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) conducted its second successful missile defense flight and intercept test of a Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) against a medium-

"To carry out Operation Burnt Frost, the United States had to go where no Aegis – or any other navy’s – warship had gone before. The technical and operational challenges posed by the decision to destroy this satellite were significant. The school bus-size satellite was to be engaged higher and at a faster speed than any target engaged during years of testing the national BMDS and Aegis BMD systems, and the satellite’s hydrazine tank – the target’s aim point – was only a fraction of the overall mass of the satellite.



Given the higher closing velocities due to the satellite’s speed of greater than 17,000 miles per hour, a successful intercept would require longer radar and missile-seeker ranges, extended missile flight time and greater guidance accuracy. The Navy’s BMD warships were the assets of choice – the only assets capable of destroying the satellite reliably and efficiently.



Three Aegis warships – the Lake Erie (CG 70), Russell (DDG 59) and Decatur (DDG 73) – were tasked to participate in the satellite shoot down, with Lake Erie designated as the principal firing ship. Following extensive materiel, electronic and training preparations (including critical, one-time modifications to the SM-3 missiles), on Feb. 20, 2008, Lake Erie launched a single SM-3 missile, which intercepted the satellite at an altitude higher than 150 miles and a closing speed greater than 22,000 miles per hour."

U.S. Navy Missile Defense: Operation Burnt Frost | Defense Media Network A history story on Operation Burnt Frost, the successful shoot down of a non-functioning satellite by a U.S. Navy Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense ship.

Related discussion: https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/df-2...sile-for-pakistan.706779/page-2#post-13050986 Dear Abid, American equipment have lived up to expectations in numerous hands, environments and battles around the world on average. There are examples of American equipment under-performing in certain situations and/or environments initially but becoming much better subject to technical revisits from relevant manufacturer(s).Saudi have repeatedly mentioned numerous intercepts of incoming ballistic missiles and UAV in the course of their conflict with Houthi rebels but they have not made much information Public in this regard.Saudi did show raw footage of successful intercepts of a recent strike package from Houthi rebels.The ballistic missile that was intercepted in this case of strikes is believed to be the latest Burkan 3 variant which is a decent MRBM with good speed and CEP. Iran is known to help Houthi develop increasingly sophisticated weapons in fact. Other targets that were intercepted were reportedly UAVs. Patriot battery in use defeated the entire strike package in fact.Intercept possibilities vary according to radar coverage and fidelity on the ground, and also due to the intercept envelope of interceptors in use. Patriot is a low-tier American A2/AD solution which provides much smaller intercept envelope for BMD than other American A2/AD solutions.Patriot is becoming much better in its class of A2/AD solutions nevertheless.Performance levels will - significantly - vary according to launcher configuration, number of radar systems and fidelity, and the type of interceptors sourced. The A2/AD arrangements might be very good in some areas but not necessarily in all areas because big-ticket A2/AD items are expensive to procure and network in large numbers. Interested customers can strive for excellence in this matter but there can be political situations and/or upheavels at times.Now there is not much to see in the case of Russian big-ticket A2/AD items and their foreign derivatives; no offense to these groups. Both S-300 and S-400 systems do not have much to show in Syria for instance. Armenian S-300 systems under-performed in war with Azerbaijan which is another reminder.Modern NATO naval A2/AD arrangements are vastly superior defensive applications however. Patriot (and the sort) will feel and look underwhelming in comparison to these applications in particular. USA and Japan have done much technical homework in recent years and outcomes are promising for them.The F-117 sortie-to-loss ratio in global conflicts for reference:Operation Just Cause = 6 - 0Operation Desert Storm = 1219 - 0Operation Allied Force = 743 - 1Operation Iraqi Freedom = 87 - 0Yugoslavia was in the position to draw valuable lessons from the Persian Gulf War (1991) in which a new generation of American equipment and technologies surprised much of the world. Yugoslavia committed to a high degree of portability and scores of Russian VHF radar systems to help shape its A2/AD arrangements.If you check reports of the time, NATO was under no illusion.The F-117 that was shot down in Yugoslavia - this incident happened in the 4th day of Operation Allied Force and this wasn't easy either.This might surprise you but the F-117 wasprovided onboard EW capabilities - a shortcoming. This shortcoming was mitigated with support of EA-6B Prowler in some missions. The F-117 is obsolete in comparison to other American stealthy aircraft in fact.B-2A Spirit was/is a vastly superior VLO design with formidable onboard EW capabilities. F-22A Raptor and F-35 Lightning II are a significant leap from the F-117 as well with superior VLO design, sensor fusion, formidable onboard EW capabilities and particularly designed for A2A engagements. B-2A Spirit demonstrated intimidating performance in Operation Allied Force (this aircraft damaged Yugoslavia more than any other strike platform in a total of only 50 sorties), and F-22A Raptor did very well in Syria in view of Russian defenses.Indeed.There must also be 'support infrastructure' in place for the ASBM to strike at ships in the Pacific. This support infrastructure is expected to encompass Ground stations, OTH radars and resulting coverage, BeiDou guidance and active reconnaissance platforms to facilitate Chinese military operations in the Pacific. KILL CHAIN components in short.Americans have done much homework in relation. They hinted disrupting the KILL CHAIN of ASBM back in 2013. They have significant investments in surveillance and Electronic Warfare (EW) technologies. They have developed and adopted a variety of Hard-kill* and Soft-kill technologies to help counter a wide range of perceived threats to the USN in passing years.*Examples provided below.Footage of a live-intercept event () for reference:USS Lake Erie (CG-70) neutralized a complex ballistic missile simulating target (ARAV-C++) via an SM-3 class interceptor. You can see how speedy this target missile is/was at take-off.Documentary of a live-intercept event () for reference:USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53) neutralized a Strike Package of 1 x ballistic missile simulating target (ARAV-B) via an SM-3 class interceptor and 2 x sea-skimming cruise missile types via SM-2 class interceptors.Classified live-intercept event (for reference:USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53) neutralized a complex ASBM simulating target via SM-6 class interceptor(s). This particular target was capable of replicating Flight performance and characteristics of the Chinese DF-21D ASBM.Americans are well-versed in Rocket Science. Let us not forget this.Well-documented examples are following.in 2008Intercept altitude: 240 KM above EarthTarget and velocity: USA 193 spy satellite @ 7.8 KM/secInterceptor and velocity: SM-3 Block 1A @ 3.0 KM/secThis wasn't standard a HTK intercept either but the hydrazine fuel tank of USA 193 spy satellite was to be struck in order to vaporize it. This was akin to hitting a particular spot on the bullet with another bullet - such was the level of precision demonstrated in this case.This was absolutely ambitious call back in 2008:Live-intercept event () in 2020Target: ICBM-T2 (three-stage*)Interceptor: SM-3 Block 2A*Following as per MDA:Stage 0 = Trident C4 (901 kN Thrust Vac)Stage 1 = Orion 50-S XLT (667 kN Thrust Vac)Stage 2 = Orion 50 XLT (194 kN Thrust Vac)USS John Finn (DDG-113) neutralized an ICBM-class target via an SM-3 class interceptor.Check following animation:- to understand how different technologies and systems come together to make ambitious BMD missions a reality in modern times.